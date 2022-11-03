Have Any of the ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Been Solved? Here’s An Update on Those Active Cases

As viewers speculate and families continue to hunt for answers, it’s interesting to wonder if any of the Unsolved Mysteries have been solved. The show, whose third season debuted on Netflix on October 25, has captivated audiences worldwide with its deep dives into some truly perplexing murders, disappearances and paranormal phenomena.

Netflix’s iteration of the true crime show is in its third season, but the original imagining aired from 1987 until 2002. The first iteration was hosted by Robert Stack then a newer version, from 2008 to 2010, was hosted by Dennis Farina. There are over 233 episodes to binge with more than 1,300 mysteries profiled during that time. The show did and still does encourage viewers to send in any information or tips they might have in connection to the crimes and mysteries depicted in the series, so have any of the Unsolved Mysteries been solved? Read on to find out.

Have Any Cases from Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Been Solved?

Have any cases from Unsolved Mysteries season 3 been solved? No, unfortunately. None of the cases in Netflix’s reboot have been cracked, although there have been some developments since the episodes aired. Authorities have been flooded with tips regarding the slaying of David Carter, a man whose body was found dismembered on the side of an Ohio highway in 2018 with a single gunshot to the head. His case was featured in episode three of volume three, titled ‘Body in Bags’. His ex-girlfriend Tammy Williams was arrested in 2018 but there wasn’t enough evidence to press charges at the time. She fled the state and hasn’t been seen since. U.S. Marshals Supervisory Deputy Jimmy Allen confirms they’ve gotten “quite a lot of tips”, per TMZ, that confirm Tammy hasn’t left the United States.

In an interview with Gizmodo, the show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer explained that they have received thousands of tips for cases that have been featured over the reboot’s three seasons, and while nothing has been solved, he emphasizes that these investigations can take longer than the public thinks. “We had thousands of tips and leads that came in, but nothing was solved. But it does take a while for cases to get solved. They can’t just have a tip and go and make an arrest. We know in the Alonzo Brooks case [‘No Ride Home’] they’re still working leads and that reward stands. For the ‘House of Terror’ episode about the guy who killed his whole family, we got tips from 20 different states in the United States and 33 different countries. I just emailed back and forth with ‘Death in Oslo,’ the journalist in that case, and he gets tips every week.

He continued: “Now, none of the law enforcement—we give them the tips and then they can’t tell us about what they’re doing, and we understand that they don’t want to jeopardize the case. But in the ‘Death Row Fugitive’ case, I just talked to the U.S. Marshal, and they’re very, very confident that he’s alive and will be caught. So, nothing has been solved yet. But we still are very hopeful because with the show streaming, we still see people going back and looking at them and sending in new tips.”

Have Any of the Unsolved Mysteries Been Solved?

Have any of the Unsolved Mysteries been solved? If you take into account the original series, quite a substantial about of them have. More than 260 cases, in fact. According to the Unsolved Mysteries website, “Of the more than 1,300 mysteries profiled in over 230 episodes, half the cases featuring wanted fugitives have been solved, more than 100 families have been reunited with lost loved ones, and seven individuals who were wrongly convicted of crimes, have been exonerated and released,” they said. “Cases involving missing persons, missing heirs, murder, fraud, and amnesia have also been solved following UM broadcasts. That adds up to over 260 solved cases.” Here are some notable ones.

What happened to Craig Williamson?

Featured in season six, episode 23, Wisconsin man Craig Williamson disappeared from Colorado Springs in 1993 while on a business trip. His car had been abandoned and all his belongings were still in his hotel room. His wife, Christine Reinhard, took the case to Unsolved Mysteries in 1994, though authorities presumed him dead. It turns out Craig was very much alive and working as a diver in Florida. He said he’d been attacked and beaten in a bar in Colorado Springs and suffered amnesia, not remembering much about his life before the assault. But he recognized himself in the Unsolved Mysteries episode and turned himself in, so to speak.

What happened to Mia Zapata?

Mia Zapata was an up-and-coming Seattle musician. At 27, she was a captivating performer according to her former bandmates. But in 1993, Mia left a friend’s apartment at 2 am and would never be seen alive again. Just an hour later, her brutalized body was found a few miles away. She had been raped, beaten and strangled, laying face up in a Christ-like pose. Police believed it was a random murder, but investigator Leigh Hearon was convinced that Mia not only knew her killer but that they may not have acted alone. Her case was depicted in season eight with Robert Stack and season three with host Dennis Farina. 10 years later, DNA evidence led police to Jesus Mezquia. He was arrested and convicted of her murder. Mia didn’t know him, but he lived three blocks from where her body was found.

What happened to Bonnie Haim?

Bonnie Haim was a young mother to a three-year-old son when she vanished in 1992. Her husband, Michael, soon became a suspect in her disappearance, believing Bonnie to be the victim of foul play. Aaron, the couple’s toddler, was the one to provide the most damning evidence—he told of a domestic dispute and Michael killing Bonnie, but the credibility of a child so young can be unreliable. It wasn’t until 2014 that Aaron, aged 25, found a piece of Bonnie’s skull in the yard while excavating the family’s former home. Michael, her husband, was charged with Bonnie’s murder and a jury took a mere 90 minutes to convict him.

What did Liz Carmichael do?

In 1973, America faced an oil crisis. Fuel was so expensive it nearly crippled the country, but Liz Carmichael claimed she had a solution. Her three-wheel, affordable car The Dale was said to get 60 miles to the gallon and could withstand an impact with a brick wall at 50 miles an hour thanks to its special aerospace plastic shell. She raised more than $3 million (that’s over $20 million today) in advanced sales before a single car rolled off the production line, but it was all a hoax. The car simply did not exist and a fierce hunt for Liz ensued. She was eventually convicted of conspiracy, grand theft and fraud but was released on a $50,000 bail. She appealed her conviction several times and one day, she just failed to appear in court. She wasn’t seen for eight years. But minutes after appearing on an episode of Unsolved Mysteries, Liz was tracked down. Posing as Kathryn Elizabeth Johnson, a flower vendor in Texas, Liz Carmichael was arrested and sentenced to 32 months behind bars.

What did Edward Harold Bell Do?

In 1984, Sue (not her real name) was getting ready for the day in her bathroom. A man with a hunting knife appeared behind her but she managed to drive him out of her home at gunpoint. Authorities were initially unable to identify the intruder, but four months later, Sue saw his face again, this time in the newspaper under the state’s most-wanted criminals. Edward Harold Bell had a long criminal record and was being hunted for the murder of Larry Dickens. Edward was eventually captured but released on bail. He liquidated his assets and, with $140,000 in cash, vanished. He was featured in season five with Robert Stack and season one with Dennis Farina of Unsolved Mysteries, and when the story aired at least two viewers recognized him. He was arrested, convicted of murder and sentenced to 70 years in prison.

What is it about unsolved mysteries that are so alluring, so chilling? We are fascinated by the unexplained, filled with a sort of weird hope that we might the ones to crack the case ourselves. This book, inspired by the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries, presents these intriguing cases in a written format. Explore the perplexing cases, shocking murders and paranormal encounters in this gripping book.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.