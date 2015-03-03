See the Fierce Unretouched Photos of Tess Holliday, Fashion’s First Size 22 Model

Size 22 beauty Tess Holliday is a force to be reckoned with. The 5’5″ Instagram queen with flaming red locks became the largest woman to be signed to a major modeling company this year, which she quickly turned into a contract with plus-size brand, Torrid

Torrid just released a first look at the spring look book featuring Holliday, giving us an inside (read: unretouched) peek at the photo shoot–and just one look at these Photoshop-free pictures proves that Holliday is damn fierce in front of the camera.

Inking a deal with Torrid is really just the icing on the cake for Holliday, who’s been championing body positivity online for years under her own social media campaign; #effyourbeautystandards. The movement was spurred after she suffered years of traumatic bullying at school, and is exactly what it sounds like: A raised middle finger to conventional beauty ideals, courtesy of one curvy model.

“Society tries to place us in a box and tell us how we can and can’t feel a certain way because of their size,” Holliday explained. “I’m a firm believer that everyone should dress how they want to dress, and rock what they want to rock. It’s part of why I started my #effyourbeautystandards movement–it’s really all about being yourself.”

The movement’s been gathering steam since the 29-year-old signed with UK agency Milk, and she now shares her message with more than 510,000 Instagram followers. We’re sending virtual high fives Holliday’s way, and can’t wait to see what she does next.