These Unretouched Photos Prove Beyoncé is, in Fact, Human

It’s pretty much common knowledge that celebrities are air-brushed to death when they appear on magazine covers or in advertisements, but newly released photos of Beyoncé‘s 2013 L’Oreal cosmetic campaign show just how much Photoshopping really goes on.

It was fan site The Beyoncé World got a hold of more than 200 un-retouched photos of the star from the singer’s ads for L’Oreal’s Feria and Infallible products. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that L’Oreal has been called out for airbrushing Queen Bey: In 2008, the brand was accused of whitening Beyoncé skin in one of its ads.

The Beyoncé World has since removed the snaps, posting this statement in its place: “Due to the disdain of the BeyHive, we have removed the photos. We don’t want to cause any drama, nor do we wish to start fan wars. Some of the things we have seen posted were just horrible, and we don’t want any parts of it. We were just posting the photos to share the fact that our queen is naturally beautiful, at the same time she is just a regular woman.”

Honestly, we think these photos—which happen to be beautiful, real-life skin and all—prove that Beyoncé is human just like anyone else.

While a lot of people on social media had some cruel words for the superstar, we like the approach taken by famed Las Vegas act The Chippendales, which Tweeted: “Unretouched photos of @Beyonce just prove she’s a real person and a natural beauty.”

Let’s all make a pact now to finally, once and for all, stop comparing ourselves to re-touched photos that appear in magazines—they just aren’t based in reality.