Listen to an Unreleased Tape Made by a 20-Year-Old Kanye West

Way back in 1997, before Kanye West was husband to Kim Kardashian, father of North and Saint, Twitter ranter extraordinaire, and self-proclaimed genius, he was just a 20-year-old relatively unknown hip-hop artist trying to get a break.

During that year, he was mostly recognized for producing chill, soulful beats, and now a rare instrumental tape from the era has found its way online. Apparently created in September ’97, the tape was sold on eBay to a member of the Kanye to The fan group a little over a year ago. However, the buyer only just started uploading tracks from the tape over the weekend for everyone to hear. You might recognize one of the beat tape’s tracks that was used for Grav’s “City to City,” and a second that was reworked for Infamous Syndicate’s “What You Do to Me.” While there’s no way to really verify that the tape’s authentic, it sure sounds like it could Kanye. Listen below.