Unpaid Intern, What?

Unpaid Intern, What?

The issue of interns in the changing world of journalism and new media is getting more contentious than ever. First we had the epidemic of celebu-interns and then widespread allegations of slave labor (mostly by Gawker at Guest of a Guest).

Now style.com is auctioning off an internship (for charity of course). What’s really interesting is that the estimated value of the internship is $2,500.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity, one that for a while was priceless. How much would you pay to intern at style.com?

