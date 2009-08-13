Unpaid Intern, What?

The issue of interns in the changing world of journalism and new media is getting more contentious than ever. First we had the epidemic of celebu-interns and then widespread allegations of slave labor (mostly by Gawker at Guest of a Guest).

Now style.com is auctioning off an internship (for charity of course). What’s really interesting is that the estimated value of the internship is $2,500.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity, one that for a while was priceless. How much would you pay to intern at style.com?