Unlikely Duo Designs Green Jeans

In some interesting alignment of the universe, Alanis Morissette and Woody Harrelson somehow met, bonded, became friends, and collaborated on a line of eco-friendly jeans called Reco Jeans. We imagine the initial conversation went something like this:

Alanis: “Now that all my womanly angst is gone, I want to help the earth, Woody.”

Woody: “You’re right, Alanis. I’ve built up so much bad karma killing people in movies, I should help you.”

Alanis: “How about designing ecologically-friendly jeans?”

Woody: “That’s a great idea! What could our motto be?”

Alanis: “I got one hand in my eco-friendly jean pocket, and the other hand is…”

Woody: “I don’t know, dude. I was just in Natural Born Killers.”

Alanis: “And now you’re making the world a better place…isn’t that ironic.”

The jeans are made entirely of recycled material, and even the dyeing process is more ecological. The jeans come in a range of styles and washes. Reco Jeans has exclusive rights to the fabric they use. They are also participating in an online auction, having fans and jeans enthusiast bid on their pants, pricing them at what they think they’re worth.

Alanis was God in Dogma…perhaps she can just do stuff like that.