Unknown Factory – It’s Like a Warhol

What do former fashion editors do in their next lives? They create beautiful clothes, of course. Friend and fashion darling, Ariela Suster played market editor at her previous positions with Harper’s Bazaar, Lucky (my alma matter), and most recently In Style. Ariela is now teaming up with brothers Moshe and Eli Azran to lend her expert eye on denim. Take a look at the Fall look book below and get excited.

Unknown Factory jeans range from $198.00 – $250.00 and are currently available at Ron Herman, Harvey Nichols, Shopbop.com and other select stores worldwide.