Universal Standard Just Became the First Clothing Brand to Carry Sizes 00-40 In Every! Single! Piece!

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been itching to hear some good news, you’ve come to the right place. The size-inclusive clothing brand Universal Standard just announced that every single item of clothing they sell will now be available in sizes 00-40. Every. Single. Item. If you’re on the lower end of that size spectrum, this news might make less of an impact on your day. Sizes 0-10 have much more accessibility to clothing options than sizes 12 and above. Many designers or brands don’t go past a size 10 or 12, leaving anyone marked “plus size” with much fewer clothes from which to choose. And, for those of us who, uh, like wearing cute clothes, this is a big deal. Universal Standard offering everything on the site in such an array of sizes is, perhaps, the best news I’ll get all month.

With this (incredibly amazing) move, Universal Standard has become the most size-inclusive women’s retailer in the world. While many brands have been making a push toward size-inclusivity, many of them only release partial collections in extended sizes, as well as only going up to a size 20 or 22. While we can all appreciate the strides these retailers and designers are making, Universal Standard is, well, the standard to which all brands should be working.

If you’ve never shopped at Universal Standard before, they offer well-made and beautiful basics everyone needs in their closet. From denim and dresses to workwear, the brand has basically created the perfect capsule wardrobe. In addition to their size-inclusivity initiative, they’ve released a new retail experience called ‘See It in Your Size,’ which allows you to view an article of clothing on a model closest to your actual sizes. That means no more guessing as to how a particular item of clothing will actually look on you—you can see it online before you buy. Size-inclusive technology for the win.

The brand also just released new products in time for summer, and I picked my favorites for you to shop below. Every single piece is available in sizes 00-40 on the Universal Standard website, so no matter what your size, you can rest easy knowing there are well-made clothes out there waiting for you.

1. Olivia Denim Overalls, $120 at Universal Standard

2. Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans, $80 at Universal Standard

3. Aster Tuxedo Collar Shirt, $70 at Universal Standard

4. Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans, $80 at Universal Standard

5. Olivia Denim Overalls, $120 at Universal Standard

6. Aster Tuxedo Collar Shirt, $70 at Universal Standard

7. Bae Boyfriend Crop Jean, $80 at Universal Standard

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.