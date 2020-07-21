Universal Standard’s Online Sample Sale Is NOT To Be Missed, FYI

Scroll To See More Images

While shopping looks a little different these days, there’s no denying that you can never have too many basic and versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Whether it’s a pair of pants that transition seamlessly from work to the weekend or a cute dress that’s as comfortable as pajamas, the Universal Standard July 2020 sample sale is the perfect way to stock up on essentials in all (and we mean all) sizes. ICYMI, the brand has become the most size-inclusive women’s clothing retailer in the world (!!), offering sizes 00 through 40 in every single piece on their site. The brand was already affordable, too, but with their summer sample sale, the deals are even hotter than the rising temperatures—so we best get on it.

If you’ve never shopped at Universal Standard before, you’re in for a treat. They offer gorgeous and well-made basics everyone needs in their closet. From essential denim pieces and workwear to chic dresses and supportive activewear, the brand has basically created the perfect capsule wardrobe. In addition to their size-inclusivity initiative, they also have a featured called ‘See It in Your Size,’ which allows you to view an article of clothing on a model closest to your actual size. That means no more guessing as to how a particular item of clothing will actually look on you. You can see it online before you buy it, and know that you likely won’t need to return the item later. Size-inclusive technology for the win.

Though it’s always a good idea to pop onto the Universal Standard website and take a peak at what they’re offering, right now is an especially perfect time, thanks to the slashed prices in the brand’s sample sale. You can shop by size (00-40) or style (categories like tops or dresses)—all at up to 75% off. Tops are starting at just $4, bottoms at $24, dresses at $28 and workwear at $48, so now really is the ideal time to stock up on pieces you’ll wear for years.

Just because these pieces are wardrobe basics, though, doesn’t mean they’re boring. Universal Standard has turned pieces you wear all the time into clothing that you’ll actually want to wear all the time. Rather than begrudgingly throwing on some work-ready pants or a simple dress, you’ll be excited to start your everyday ensembles with these articles of clothing. Consider their entire sample sale your capsule wardrobe in the making. We won’t blame you if you want to add everything to your cart.

1. Trish Satin Patch Button Down

This silky button down is anything but ordinary. Wear it to work with your favorite slacks or rock in on the weekend with some high-waisted jeans and heels.

2. CeeCee Midi Bias Skirt

The satin slip skirt is back, baby, and it’s high-time we all hopped on this ’90s trend. A red satin slip skirt will serve you well in every single season, too.

3. Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans

You can never have too many pairs of jeans in your closet, and this straight leg denim is bound to be a welcome addition to you wardrobe.

4. Jade V-Neck Shift Dress

Elevate your LBD game with this v-neck shift dress. Perfect for wearing to the office with some work-ready accessories or out on date night with some heels and fun jewelry, this dress is a must-have.

5. Rally Tank

This cute and essential tank might actually make you want to work out this summer. Or, at the very least, it’ll look great on your trip to the grocery store!

6. Beaufort Pocket Pants

A good pair of black trousers is a wardrobe must-have, and the slits at the bottom of this pair from Universal Standard makes them both essential and unique.

7. Foundation Bandeau Top

Oh, the ways you can wear this gray bandeau top. Pair it with a cool oversized blazer or wear it with high-waisted black jeans and silk scarf tied around your neck. The possibilities are endless.

8. Kate Twill Jumpsuit

A cute jumpsuit is necessary for mornings when you want to exert as little energy as possible. They’re an entire outfit in one single piece, and definitely a must-have for every season.

9. Alison Pajama Top

Of course, even capsule wardrobes need some cute pajamas. This cozy pajama top is even chic enough to wear while you walk the dog!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.