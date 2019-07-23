Universal Standard Just Launched Its First Ever Sample Sale to Support Planned Parenthood

Scroll To See More Images

In case you missed it, Universal Standard recently became the most size-inclusive women’s fashion brand, and I thought I couldn’t love them more. But y’all, the clothing brand is now working even harder toward being a company that supports all women by teaming up with Planned Parenthood. In order to raise money and support Planned Parenthood, Universal Standard has just launched its very first sample sale. Not only are you able to get incredible, size-inclusive clothing at up to 75 percent off, but 50 percent (yes, 50 percent) of the profits go directly to Planned Parenthood. We! Freaking! Stan!

Universal Standard offers beautiful basics (and some not-so-basics) in sizes 00-40, and now you can score them on major sale and support Planned Parenthood at the same time. The two seem to be a match made in heaven (women lifting up other women and all that), and Alexandra Waldman, Chief Creative Director, Universal Standard, explains why Universal Standard has decided to work with Planned Parenthood: “As a female-founded company, we are proud to support Planned Parenthood in their efforts to provide access to healthcare. We built Universal Standard because we are committed to revolutionary inclusivity and establishing a new normal where all women are respected and considered. Planned Parenthood has long been laying the foundations for that reality in the most important way, and we want to do whatever we can to help them in their mission.”

The Universal Standard sample sale only runs from July 23 until July 31 on a special Universal Standard x Planned Parenthood site, so go ahead and shop ’til you drop, friends. I never really need an excuse to spend some of my paycheck on new clothes, but supporting women while also getting a good deal is seriously the best excuse anyone could ever want. Shopping for cute clothes is great, but shopping while giving back to an important cause is even better.

