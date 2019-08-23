Finally, Fall Boots Made to Fit All Calf Sizes—And They’re Wicked Cute

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a special kind of privilege that comes with having smaller calves. And if you’ve never had to search for wide-calf knee-high boots while shopping for your fall wardrobe, you probably have it. As someone who has rarely found taller boots that fit above the ankle, I know how important the new size-inclusive Universal Standard fall boots are. These two pairs of black boots are seriously changing the game, because not only are they super cute, they’re made to fit all calf sizes. So, no matter if you have difficulty finding taller boots that fit your calves or not, these adorable boots will fit you. This is a big-ass deal.

Universal Standard has recently become the most size-inclusive women’s fashion brand, and they’re continuing to make their products even more inclusive by launching their first footwear line. The two pairs of boots—one tall, and one that hits just above the ankle—are sleek, stylish and made to fit everyone of every size. The boots are available in sizes 6 to 13, which is a big deal, considering most brands don’t carry above a size 11 in women’s shoes. The knit fabric that accompanies the beautiful leather boots allows all calf sizes to comfortably fit. Plus, you can scrunch it up or down to create a different look depending on your outfit. We stan a shoe that has style and function, OK?!

I truly cannot stress enough, though, how important this seemingly small feature in a boot is. Growing up, I felt constantly insecure about my legs—and not finding boots that fit correctly only added fuel to the fire. The inclusivity that Universal Standard works hard to create is something every brand should be working toward. Until then, Universal Standard can just take my whole paycheck.

