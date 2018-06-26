15 Places You Can Take an Island Vacation Without Leaving the U.S.

Beaches are beautiful, but there’s something about being surrounded on all sides by water that makes an island feel even more special than a typical beachfront. The only issue: Traveling to an island in the Caribbean, Baltic, or South Pacific can be so time-consuming and expensive that it’s easier to put off that idyllic island vacay than it is to make it work.

So why not go sans visa and travel to an island within the United States?

You might not have realized it (I know I didn’t), but there are actually more than 100 islands in the United States—meaning that Instagram-worthy trip you’ve been dreaming of might be more within reach than you thought.

Here, 15 U.S. islands you can travel to on your next domestic vacay. Whether you’re traveling off the coast of Georgia, taking a ferry ride outside of Washington, or taking that long-haul flight to the middle of the Pacific, you’re sure to end up somewhere beautiful.

