United Nude Black Frame Triangle Heels Strike an Edgy Spring Silhouette

Bee Shyuan
by

Photo: Oaknyc.com

When it comes to transitioning between colder weather and Spring fashions, the move requires some key pieces to get us on our way. To break up all those sun-inspired boho looks or flirty femme pieces, a harder edged take on accessories can put a refreshing spin on the season’s been-there-done-that. United Nude’s Black Frame Triangle Heels gives just that architectural-meets-artsy vibe (while striking a memorable silhouette) without going the wrong side of avant garde. Pair it with a favorite black dress or simple white tee and pleated trousers and you’ll be on your sartorial way. Currently available for pre-order with items shipping May 31, 2010. United Nude black frame triangle heels $498 at Oaknyc.com.

