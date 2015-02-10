8 Valentine’s Day Date Ideas That Don’t Involve Going to a Restaurant

In the spirit of romance that’s memorable, not cheesy, here are 8 unique date ideas to try this Valentine’s Day.

1. Make a reservation … at home

Who needs a crowded restaurant when you can stay in and cook? Plan a menu, take out your fancy dishes, use a tablecloth, get wild with flowers and candles, and pick up some good wine—doesn’t that sound nice?

2. Spa it up

Book a couples treatment at a spa for the evening. Who doesn’t like to get pampered and relaxed? After 60 (or even 90 minutes) of massage bliss, you’ll both be in the mood for some late night fun.

3. Get cultural

For some women, V-Day can be cheesy and overrated. If you’re not into OTT romance, try something unusual: Channel your cultural self and explore a museum, art gallery, or even a library. It can spark a stimulating conversation.

4. Plan a game night

Swap the forced drama of Valentine’s Day for some innocent fun: Bust out your favorite board games from storage.

5. Use it as an excuse to be a tourist.

Almost all cities are famous for something. Do something touristy that you wouldn’t ordinarily do. Perhaps a horse and buggy ride is something you’ve always wanted to try. Or maybe seeing a play is more your speed. Whatever it is, make sure it’s fun.

6. Take a cooking class.

A cooking class is a cool thing to do with your partner—not only will you create something tasty together, but you’ll be able to use what you’ve learned at home, too.

7. Check into a hotel.

Spending the night in a swanky hotel—even if it’s near your home—is a sexy way to spice things up.

8. Do something wintry

If you don’t mind bundling up, ice skating is an out-of-the-box way to spend V-Day, or—if you’re into skiing or snowboarding—plan a day trip and hit the slopes.

Carly Spindel has inadvertently been in the matchmaking business since she was six years old. Now, she’s the vice president of Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking Inc. (check them out at JanisSpindelMatchMaker.com) and has been matching couples for six years. She has 80 marriages to her name.

