15 Pairs of Truly Unique Overalls to Rock This Spring

Here’s the thing about overalls, guys. We totally get that some people love them and some people hate them—they’re one of the most divisive singular items in modern day fashion. But for us, our problem with overalls has a lot less to do with whether or not they’re stylish, because we think they are. It’s more about the lack of variety.
Hear us out: pretty much any and everyone can rock a pair of your standard denim overalls. (If you don’t believe us, you can check out just about any street style blog.) What’s harder to find is a solid pair of overalls in a standout print, fabric, and cut; and by solid, we mean stylish. There’s no shortage of overalls in strange iterations—but who really wants to wear a pair of velvet overalls?