15 Pairs of Truly Unique Overalls to Rock This Spring

Meghan Blalock
Here’s the thing about overalls, guys. We totally get that some people love them and some people hate them—they’re one of the most divisive singular items in modern day fashion. But for us, our problem with overalls has a lot less to do with whether or not they’re stylish, because we think they are. It’s more about the lack of variety.

Hear us out: pretty much any and everyone can rock a pair of your standard denim overalls. (If you don’t believe us, you can check out just about any street style blog.) What’s harder to find is a solid pair of overalls in a standout print, fabric, and cut; and by solid, we mean stylish. There’s no shortage of overalls in strange iterations—but who really wants to wear a pair of velvet overalls?

We managed to hunt down 15 pairs of overalls that are as stylish as they are unique, boasting everything from floral prints to cheetah, in just about every color of the rainbow. Click through the gallery above to see them all!
1 of 15

Zimmermann French garden silk overalls, $145; at Free People

Wildfox Couture overalls, $248; at Revolve Clothing

Topshop floral print overalls, $116; at Nordstrom

BB Dakota pleated overalls, $105; at Shopbop

April, May overalls, $317; at Shopbop

Current/Elliott overalls, $348; at Shopbop

Pastel pink overalls, $75; at River Island

Obey overalls, $107; at Revolve Clothing

Leopard suede overalls, $219; at Pixie Market

Hidden Bloom overalls, $35; at Nasty Gal

Plaid overalls, $22; at Karmaloop

One by One Teaspoon Zeppelin overalls, $168; at Free People

Desert Days overalls, $17; at Forever 21

Levi's Made & Crafted overalls, $475; at Anthropologie

One by One Teaspoon cotton overalls, $158; at Free People

