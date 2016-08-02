StyleCaster
7 Not-at-All Depressing Shower Curtains—Plus, Chic Ways to Style Them

7 Not-at-All Depressing Shower Curtains—Plus, Chic Ways to Style Them

7 Not-at-All Depressing Shower Curtains—Plus, Chic Ways to Style Them
Shower curtains always make me shudder a little bit—even nice ones. They remind me of my post-grad days living in semi-squalor in apartments shared with roommates, where, no matter how often we bleached and scrubbed, there always seemed to be a film of scum on our shower floor and curtain.

Traumatic memories aside, shower curtains are a necessity in bathrooms that don’t feature glass walls or doors, for aesthetic or practical reasons (like a standing tub or a historic building). If your bathroom is one of those, the least you can do is choose a pretty, simple, or playful curtain to add a little charm to the space (and minimize that icky feeling that comes with an old, blah shower curtain).

A pattern in navy and white always looks classy.

Design Traveller

e by design Cop-IKAT Geometric Shower Curtain, $75; at Gilt

A gold and white curtain brings a little warmth and richness to your shower.

Shooting LA

Scandinavian White Shower Curtain, $68; at Society 6

A plant pattern or textural detail makes a stylish statement instead of a boring one.

Architectural Digest

French Tassel Shower Curtain, $89; at Serena and Lily

All (or almost all) white always looks clean and fresh.

FusionD

Santorini Shower Curtain, $98; at Jonathan Adler

A cheeky graphic is an easy way to add a playful touch to such a practical space.

Kate La Vie

Private Shower Curtain, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Marc Jacobs Shower Curtain, $68; at Society 6

A pale blue curtain evokes crisp, beachy vibes.

Tidbits

Duck River Magalie Shower Curtain, $25; at Gilt

