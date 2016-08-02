7 Not-at-All Depressing Shower Curtains—Plus, Chic Ways to Style Them

Shower curtains always make me shudder a little bit—even nice ones. They remind me of my post-grad days living in semi-squalor in apartments shared with roommates, where, no matter how often we bleached and scrubbed, there always seemed to be a film of scum on our shower floor and curtain.

Traumatic memories aside, shower curtains are a necessity in bathrooms that don’t feature glass walls or doors, for aesthetic or practical reasons (like a standing tub or a historic building). If your bathroom is one of those, the least you can do is choose a pretty, simple, or playful curtain to add a little charm to the space (and minimize that icky feeling that comes with an old, blah shower curtain).