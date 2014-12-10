StyleCaster
Share

20 Unique Holidays Cards to Send Out This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Unique Holidays Cards to Send Out This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Unique Holidays Cards to Send Out This Season
20 Start slideshow

Of course it’s easy to walk into your local convenience store and buy the first holiday card you see to send out to your friends or family, but where’s the originality in that? The web is chock full of unique holiday cards, so there is no excuse to be the dull card giver this season.

MORE: How To Host a Holiday Party Like Rachel Zoe

Whether it’s a visually pleasing card for your parents or a witty greeting for your best friend, the holiday cards online have a lot more spark and fun to them than the ones you’d grab at a grocery store.

MORE: 7 Steps to the Ultimate Holiday Digital Detox

We’ve scoured the web and found some of the best greeting cards to send out this season. Click through the slideshow and check them out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Holiday Confetti Card Set; $20 at leifshop.com

Holiday Holidays Wreath Box of 6; $30 at sugarpaper.com

Holiday Snow Scene Card Set; $18.00 at artsymodern.com

Merry & Bright Gold Foil Holiday Card; $5.95 at papersource.com

Personalized Gold Foil Holiday Cards + Lined Envelopes (Set of 10); $20 at etsy.com

Happiest Holidays Boxed Card Set of 6; $18 at leifshop.com

Cookies & Bourbon Holiday Card box of 8; $19 at emilymcdowell.com

Photo: CLAY LIPSKY

Christmas Card-Happy Holidays Card; $7.50 at etsy.com

Cheeky Kumquat Light That Up Holiday Card; $5 at urbanoutfitters.com

Tis The Season Card Set; $18 at artsymodern.com

Be Merry Box of 6; $30 at sugarpaper.com

Sugarplums Twerk Holiday Card; $4.50 at emilymcdowell.com

Photo: CLAY LIPSKY

Neon Shimmer Holiday Card Set of 10; $24 at leifshop.com

Personalized Christmas Card Set; $12 at etsy.com

Joy Card; $6.25 at sugarpaper.com

Letterpress Christmas Card; $5 at etsy.com

Let It Snow Holiday Card; $4.50 at emilymcdowell.com

Photo: CLAY LIPSKY

Merry and Bright Card; $6.25 at sugarpaper.com

Awkward Holiday Card Box of 8; $19 at emilymcdowell.com

Set of 6 Letterpress Christmas cards; $15 at etsy.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Want Your Makeup to Stay All Day?

Want Your Makeup to Stay All Day?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share