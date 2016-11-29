StyleCaster
23 Unique Engagement Rings for the Unconventional Bride-to-Be

Photo: http://www.ofakind.com/shop/product/3330-tyla-diamond-ring

When it comes to weddings in 2016, there are more ways to break from tradition than there are traditions themselves—which is good news for anyone who doesn’t want your typical white gown, religious ceremony, or army of bridesmaids.

There’s also one key way to buck the norms before the wedding itself—namely, your engagement ring, which no longer has to be your classic diamond solitaire, but could incorporate colored gemstones like sapphires and tourmaline, vintage-inspired cuts, or asymmetrical shapes. Hey, you could even choose a midi ring if that’s more your speed.

Whether the woman you love seems like the type to want something a little less conventional, or you’re browsing for rings for yourself to drop hints to bae, click through the slideshow below for 23 unique—and totally gorgeous—options, from a super-affordable $145 (see the dainty diamond beauty above) to more than $8,000 for a brilliant 13-stone ring.

1 of 23

WWAKE Sapphire Bias Ring, $920; at Stone & Strand

Photo: Stone & Strand

Stacked White Diamond Ring, $1,680; at Mociun

Photo: Mociun

Baguette Diamond Ring, $295; at Vrai & Oro

Photo: Vrai & Oro

Sapphire Multi Band Ring, $1,850; at Jennie Kwon

Photo: Jennie Kwon

A.M. Thorne Multi-Line + Diamond Trinity Ring, $565; at Local Eclectic

Photo: Local Eclectic

Ana Khouri Eon Ring, $3,400; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Green Tourmaline Ring, $5,200; at Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Tiffany & Co.

Contra Ring, $295; at Ochre Objects

Photo: Ochre Objects

Bea Arrow Ring, $3,100; at Anna Sheffield

Photo: Anna Sheffield

18K Geometric Pink Sapphire Ring, $4,070; at Audry Rose

Photo: Audry Rose

White Lily Ring, $8,200; at Blanca Monros Gomez

Photo: Blanca Monros Gomez

Spirit Warrior Ring, $1,100; at Communion by Joy Smith

Photo: Communion by Joy Smith

Eva Ring, $465; at J.Hannah

Photo: J.Hannah

Set of Three 18K Gold Diamond Rings, $525; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Ruby Crescendo Pave Ring, $1,200; at Kat Kim

Photo: Kat Kim

Tangent Ring with Red Tiger Eye, $144; at Lady Grey

Photo: Lady Grey

Three-Diamond Ring, $3,000; at Lauren Wolf

Photo: Lauren Wolf

Loren Stewart Opal Cinq Ring, $495; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Dew Trio Diamond Ring, $285; at Lucy & Mui

Photo: Lucy & Mui

Polly Wales Indian Holiday Ring, $3,700; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

Roberto Marroni Baby Sand Ring, $2,100; at The Line

Photo: The Line

Still House Tyla Diamond Ring, $145; at Of a Kind

Photo: Of a Kind

Vintage Diamond Ring, $3,768; at Forevermark

Photo: Forevermark

