16 Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have This Summer

There’s almost nothing worse than finding and falling in love with a suit, only to realize half the beach is wearing it, too. And who wants to look like everyone else on Instagram this summer? Yet, finding a unique bathing suite no one else can be a daunting task… Or is it?

Ahead, you’ll find 16 of the most unique bathing suits out there this summer—including fun cut-outs, interesting fabrics, and unexpected colors and designs from brands both big and small—that you haven’t seen a million times over.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.