There’s almost nothing worse than finding and falling in love with a suit, only to realize half the beach is wearing it, too. And who wants to look like everyone else on Instagram this summer? Yet, finding a unique bathing suite no one else can be a daunting task… Or is it?
Ahead, you’ll find 16 of the most unique bathing suits out there this summer—including fun cut-outs, interesting fabrics, and unexpected colors and designs from brands both big and small—that you haven’t seen a million times over.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
Pin it!
16 Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have This Summer | @stylecaster
COS Asymmetrical Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $80; at COS (Top, Bottoms)
Photo:
COS
Lisa Marie Fernandez Bianca One-Shoulder Cutout Stretch-Crepe Swimsuit, $425; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Solid & Striped The Bailey Cutout Two-Tone Swimsuit, $160; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Sidway Anderson One Piece, $145; at Sidway
Photo:
Sidway
ADAY It Takes Two Piece, $105; at ADAY
Photo:
ADAY
Marysia™ Palm Springs Tie One-Piece Swimsuit, $108; at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew
Aerie Henley One Piece Swimsuit, $37.46; at Aerie
Photo:
Aerie
Kendall + Kylie Scoop One Piece, $125; at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve