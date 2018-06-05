StyleCaster
16 Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have This Summer

16 Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have This Summer

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Sidway

There’s almost nothing worse than finding and falling in love with a suit, only to realize half the beach is wearing it, too. And who wants to look like everyone else on Instagram this summer? Yet, finding a unique bathing suite no one else can be a daunting task… Or is it?

33 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy

Ahead, you’ll find 16 of the most unique bathing suits out there this summer—including fun cut-outs, interesting fabrics, and unexpected colors and designs from brands both big and small—that you haven’t seen a million times over.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Allihop Ruffled One-Shoulder Bikini Top

Allihop Ruffled One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $51; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Summersalt The Sidestroke

Summersalt The Sidestroke, $95; at Summersalt

Photo: Summersalt
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Solid & Striped The Venice Top & Bottom

Solid & Striped The Venice Top & Bottom, $176; at Solid & Striped

Photo: Solid & Striped
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | COS Asymmetrical Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms

COS Asymmetrical Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $80; at COS (Top, Bottoms)

Photo: COS
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Lisa Marie Fernandez Bianca One-Shoulder Cutout Stretch-Crepe Swimsuit

Lisa Marie Fernandez Bianca One-Shoulder Cutout Stretch-Crepe Swimsuit, $425; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Zulu & Zephyr Instinct Waisted Bikini

Zulu & Zephyr Instinct Waisted Bikini, $160; at Zulu & Zephyr

Photo: Zulu & Zephyr
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Solid & Striped The Bailey Cutout Two-Tone Swimsuit

Solid & Striped The Bailey Cutout Two-Tone Swimsuit, $160; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Haight Knit One Piece

Haight Knit One Piece, $305; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Midsommar Swim Astor Bottom

Midsommar Swim Astor Bottom, $100; at Midsommar Swim

Photo: Midsommar Swim
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Sidway Anderson One Piece

Sidway Anderson One Piece, $145; at Sidway

Photo: Sidway
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Blue Life Eclipse Embroidered One-Piece Swimsuit

Blue Life Eclipse Embroidered One-Piece Swimsuit, $180; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | ADAY It Takes Two Piece

ADAY It Takes Two Piece, $105; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Marysia™ Palm Springs Tie One-Piece Swimsuit

Marysia™ Palm Springs Tie One-Piece Swimsuit, $108; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Aerie Henley One Piece Swimsuit

Aerie Henley One Piece Swimsuit, $37.46; at Aerie

Photo: Aerie
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Kendall + Kylie Scoop One Piece

Kendall + Kylie Scoop One Piece, $125; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
STYLECASTER | Unique Bathing Suits | Strange Bikinis Monokini in Frolic

Strange Bikinis Monokini in Frolic, $145; at Strange Bikinis

Photo: Strange Bikinis

