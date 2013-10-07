The 20 Most, Um, Unique Celebrity Baby Names of All Time

Let’s face it: When it comes to baby names, celebrities aren’t just like us. Whether it’s for media attention or they simply have a taste for quirkier things, it seems that stars are consistently calling their children the most bizarre names imaginable. While this trend was definitely brought to the forefront of modern pop culture by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin (who named their two kids Apple and Moses), it’s been happening for awhile now (rocker Frank Zappa famously named his daughter Moon Unit in 1967)—and definitely isn’t slowing down.

In recent months, we’ve had two new additions to the ever-growing list of weird A-list baby names: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s spawn North West (get it?), and Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson‘s new son Ace Knute, and—just this weekend—Halle Berry gave birth (at 47 years old!) to a son named Maceo Robert Martinez with husband Olivier Martinez, according to TMZ.

In honor of these gems, we decided to round up some of the most, um, unique baby names of all time—so click through the slideshow above and let us know: Which one is the weirdest, and would you ever consider using one of these baby names?