The 20 Most, Um, Unique Celebrity Baby Names of All Time

Let’s face it: When it comes to baby names, celebrities aren’t just like us. Whether it’s for media attention or they simply have a taste for quirkier things, it seems that stars are consistently calling their children the most bizarre names imaginable. While this trend was definitely brought to the forefront of modern pop culture by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin (who named their two kids Apple and Moses), it’s been happening for awhile now (rocker Frank Zappa famously named his daughter Moon Unit in 1967)—and definitely isn’t slowing down.
In recent months, we’ve had two new additions to the ever-growing list of weird A-list baby names: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s spawn North West (get it?), and Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson‘s new son Ace Knute, and—just this weekend—Halle Berry gave birth (at 47 years old!) to a son named Maceo Robert Martinez with husband Olivier Martinez, according to TMZ.
In honor of these gems, we decided to round up some of the most, um, unique baby names of all time—so click through the slideshow above and let us know: Which one is the weirdest, and would you ever consider using one of these baby names?
Halle Berry gave birth to her first child with husband Olivier Martinez, a little boy named Maceo Robert Martinez. According to TMZ, the meaning of Maceo is “Gift of God” and was popular during the middle ages, during in the 9th through the 14th century. The name is Spanish in origin and the current version of the name is Matteo or Matthew.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their baby girl—who was born in June—North West (Nori for short), which prompted a flurry of jokes, eye rolls, and snarky comments. We've all seemed to have grown pretty used to the directional name at this point, though, and have even seen a few pics of the little cutie.
In July, Jessica Simpson and her fiancé Eric Johnson welcomed a baby boy named Ace Knute. What? They also have a daughter named Maxwell Drew.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were at the forefront of the offbeat names trend, naming their children Apple Blythe Alison and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin.
With his ex-girlfriend Beth Riesgraf, Jason Lee has a son named Pilot "Standard" Inspektor, and with his current wife Ceren Alkac, he has a daughter named Casper.
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell has never revealed her daughter's father, but she has revealed her odd name: Bluebell Madonna.
Ashlee Simpson and ex-husband Pete Wentz have a son named Bronx Mowgli, named after protagonist Mowgli from The Jungle Book.
Singer M.I.A. and her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Brewer have a son named Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman.
Model Doutzen Kroes and DJ husband Sunnery James have a son named Phyllon Gorr.
Milla Jovovich and hubby Paul W. S. Anderson have a daughter named Ever Gabo. What?
After meeting on Myspace (yes, seriously), porn star Jenna Jameson and ex-boyfriend Tito Ortiz welcomed twin boys named Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children all have unique and beautiful names. Their brood of six features the names Maddox Chivan, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Pax Thien, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.
Actress Shannyn Sossamon has a child named Audio Science with ex-boyfriend Dallas Clayton.
David and Victoria Beckham have quirky names that are perfectly suited to their adorable brood: Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David, and Harper Seven.
Drea de Matteo has two kids with partner Shooter Jennings named Alabama Gypsy Rose and Waylon Albert, named after Shooter's famous country singer father Waylon Jennings.
Erykah Badu has three children, Seven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry, and Mars Merkaba Thedford.
Toni Braxton has two children with boyfriend Keri Lewis named Denim Cole and Diezel Ky. Who knew she had such a penchant for jeans?
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have two children named Zuma Nesta Rock and Kingston James McGregor.
Jenna and Bodhi Elfman have a son named Story Elias.
Two of Simon and Yasmin Le Bon's children are named Saffron Sahara and Tallulah Pine, which both sound like trees.
With second husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman has a daughter named Sunday Rose.
