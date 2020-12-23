This Layering Hack Allows You To Wear Whatever You Want & Still Feel Warm

Scroll To See More Images

In my friend group, I am notorious for constantly being cold. Practical cold-weather fashion hasn’t exactly been my strong suit, as I’ve always found it to be a bit on the frumpy side. That said, allow me to let you in on the little secret that allows me to wear my cutest coats all winter long—even the ones that aren’t very warm. Meet the Uniqlo Ultra-Light Down Jacket, the compact puffer that changed my winter wardrobe for the better. Now I’m obsessed, but strangely enough, my attachment to this jacket happened completely by accident.

I—like many other women—am very guilty of stealing my SO’s clothing when running out to do errands. To walk the dog, I often grabbed his dark gray puffer off the front coat rack. Soon enough, I realized how much warmer it was than my own winter coats of choice. Faux fur, colorful feathers, chic wool; my outerwear pieces were all gorgeous, but not nearly so warm as his lone Uniqlo puffer.

With that, I bought myself one, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. I now own multiple versions, and rave to everyone I know in search of winter-wear about why they need to get one. Why Uniqlo over any other puffer brand? Their Ultra Light Down material is warm but lightweight, undetectable when under other coats and easily packable in the tiny bag each jacket comes in. I realized I could wear mine as a layering piece underneath all my fashion coats without sacrificing my personal style (or getting pneumonia!).

During the winter season, these jackets go under everything I wear. I really should be more practical when it comes to dressing for the weather, but I have a hard time staying away from light, pretty clothing, even when it’s freezing. Because Uniqlo offers so many Ultra Light Down styles, from parka to compact jacket, I can mix and match them with every style of coat, discreetly layering so that they never bulk up my look or distract from my outfit.

The Uniqlo Ultra-Light Down jackets will convert even the biggest puffer-hater, and below, I’ve included three of the coats that I wore last week, all layered with different Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket variations. See how I paired them underneath my more fashion-forward pieces, then get your own so you never have to sacrifice warmth for style again.

A Teeny-Tiny Feathered Coat

While my ombré pink feathered coat is stunning, it’s not really winter-appropriate. I’m not even sure how I survived previous winters in New York without a second layer underneath it! This year, I layered the classic Uniqlo Ultra Down Jacket underneath and was delighted that the length was just right. The thickness was about the same as a fitted sweater, so it didn’t feel bulky and didn’t peek out too much from the top of my coat.



A Long Faux Fur Statement Coat

Just when I thought the Uniqlo universe couldn’t get better, I found out they had an even thinner version of my cult fav- the Ultra Light Down Compact Jacket! I layered this underneath my favorite baby blue statement faux fur coat, which is a little on the dense side, so the light layer was exactly what I needed for some extra warmth but no bulk a full day running around the city. You can see it in this photo, but when I tie up my jacket, poof! It magically disappears.

I love that this style has snaps instead of buttons, and I nearly forgot I was wearing it because it’s truly so paper-thin. I wore it all day running errands on the Upper East Side after snowstorm Gail had hit and it did not disappoint. Even though I forgot my gloves, scarf and hat, I was still snug as a bug in a rug. I looked fabulous, but really, what’s more fab than actually being warm?

A Long Classic Coat

Last but not least! This cream checkered coat is one that I’ve been dying to wear, but it just wasn’t warm enough for a New York City winter. My Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Cocoon Parka saved the day; it has the right amount of plush, but packs well into a tight coat without leaving you feeling stuffed. I love that the drawstring detail at the bottom of the jacket tightens, and for this look, I let the collar peak out for an intentionally-layered feel instead of keeping it hidden. As a bonus, the hood totally saved my blowout when it started to rain.