UNIQLO To Collaborate With New York Labels Suno And Michael Bastian In May

New York womenswear label Suno—whose consistently cool globally-influenced collections and eye-popping prints wow us season after season (it even landed on our list of Fashion Week’s 12 coolest labels you need to know)—is set to bring its designs to a mass retailer.

It was just announced Suno’s designers, Max Osterweis and Erin Beatty, have created a collection for UNIQLO as part of the lifewear brand’s Designer Invitation Project (an initiative that allowed designers from around the world to submit entry for possible brand collaboration).

The line—which will launch May 20—is inspired by “Japanese Americana” and features plenty of Suno’s signature prints, notably florals and stripes on a variety of pieces such as blouses, T-shirts, dresses, skirts and jeans. Prices will range from $19.90 to $39.90.

For men, UNIQLO is also collaborating with 2011’s CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year and 2013 CFDA Nominee Michael Bastian on a line of 16 reinvented polo shirts, which will cost $19.90 and will also launch May 20.

Both collections will be available in all UNIQLO retail locations and at uniqlo.com.

