UNIQLO x JW Anderson Features Tons Of Gorg Elevated Basics For Autumn

Uniqlo and JW Anderson are a match made in heaven, folks. Both the Japanese retailer and British fashion label are excellent at providing us with truly gorgeous pieces worthy of any capsule wardrobe, but when combined? Now, that’s something magical. The new UNIQLO x JW Anderson collection is exactly the fall drop we all deserve. Full of elevated basics that can make even the most hardcore maximalist swoon, this autumnal drop can take absolutely all of my money.

And it’s not only the fact that these pieces are ideal for cozying up in this fall that makes me want to whip out my wallet faster than I ever have. The prices are just so damn good, too. Sadly, I’m not raking in enough cash right now that I can just roll up to the JW Anderson site and pay upwards of $600 for a sweater. Yes, every JW Anderson collection makes me want to throw out my wardrobe and start fresh with new pieces, but uh, paying rent is also important. If I have to choose between my little apartment and a new piece from JW Anderson’s latest collections, it’s going to have to be the roof over my head.

Thankfully for anyone who is (like me) on a budget, you can score classic JW Anderson silhouettes at UNIQLO prices right now. Rather than coughing up $600 for a cozy turtleneck sweater, you can pay less than $50—and that’s truly a win-win situation in my book. From gorgeous coats and sweaters to the perfect fall pants and a particularly chic shirt dress, the UNIQLO x JW Anderson collection feels like a gift from the autumnal gods.

The entire collection—which includes women’s, men’s and children’s styles, BTW—is now available on the UNIQLO site. Sizes are already selling out quickly though, so if you’re a fan of snagging JW Anderson pieces at affordable prices, you better not waste any time. Find what you love and add that beaut to your cart, baby! An effortlessly stylish fall awaits you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Soutien Collar Coat

Is this the perfect go-to coat for fall and winter? With a gorgeous navy color, sleek (and sophisticated) collar action and a majorly classic silhouette, it just might be.

Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater

OK, wow. Another elegant yet simple piece that needs to be in my closet. This turtleneck long-sleeve sweater is the gorgeous neutral we all deserve this fall. Paired with nearly anything in your wardrobe, and you can’t miss.

Rayon Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt

There’s just something about this striped long-sleeve shirt that’s so elevated and classic—but totally unique at the same time. The brown (almost orange) hue is honestly an ideal color for fall.

Yarn Wide Pants

Fall and winter is the time to stay cozy AF as much as possible, and these yarn wide pants definitely make that possible—while still making sure you look totally pulled together.

Stand Collar Shirt Dress

Don’t knock a shirt dress for fall until you try it! Paired with chunky knits and booties for the season, this dress is likely to become a serious staple in your closet.