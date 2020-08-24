Uniqlo’s AIRism Face Mask Feels Like Air Conditioning On My Skin

Hello, and welcome to my love letter to the Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask, AKA the most lightweight face mask I’ve ever had the pleasure of covering my face with. Over the past few months, I’ve purchased masks for all sorts of reasons. At first, I bought whatever masks I could get my hands on that weren’t already sold out. Then, I settled for disposables, feeling guilty AF about how much waste I was creating. Finally, when masks became readily available at every store and online shop, I purchased based on what I found aesthetically pleasing (if I have to wear it, I might as well like the look, right?).

Now that I have an arsenal of just-fine masks, I find I gravitate to the ones that are the most lightweight and breathable—I’m in New York City, after all, and our air quality was never fantastic to begin with. Prior to now, I didn’t really have a ~favorite mask~, just ones I liked well enough that got the job done, but Uniqlo’s AIRism Face Mask has changed all that. Now, I’m disappointed when I have to reach for my others, and I fully plan to buy myself enough for each day of the week.

You’re probably wondering why exactly I’m harping on about Uniqlo’s AIRism Face Mask. When I first put it on, it felt so lightweight it was almost cooling. I can’t figure out another way to describe it! The mask looks like paper-thin fabric and feels like air conditioning, and I am 100% comfortable wearing it for long periods of time. Because it’s so thin, I was surprised to learn that it’s actually made of three layers. The triple-layer construction consists of the brand’s AIRism fabric, which wicks away moisture, a built-in filter and a mesh fabric to block 90% of UV rays.

As someone with meslasma, the promise of moisture-wicking fabric and UV protection is truly a dream come true. I get my melasma just above my upper lip, and while masks do keep the bottom half of my face out of the sun, they can also create some serious sweat, which isn’t good for my condition. This mask feels so lightweight and breathable, and I don’t have to worry about any negative side effects for my skin.

My only complaint about this wonderful mask? I tend to be someone who likes to throw on a little makeup (OK, a lot), so the idea of an all-white mask doesn’t thrill me. That said, I quickly realized the AIRism Face Mask comes in grey and (thank goodness) black, too, so I’ll definitely be stocking up on the other colorways.

If you’re in need of a new mask and don’t want to be hasty with your purchase, I can’t recommend the AIRism Face Mask enough. With summer in full swing, a lightweight, breathable fabric is key, and Uniqlo’s is a true 10/10 for me. Read on to shop their mask 3-packs below for just under $15 a pop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. AIRism Mask 3-Pack in White

The AIRism Mask 3-Pack in White comes in three sizes, so you can guarantee a snug and comfortable fit. My go-to on no-makeup days!

2. AIRism Mask 3-Pack in Grey

One thing to note about the AIRism Mask 3-Pack in Grey is that this shade won’t be available in size Small until late September.

3. AIRism Mask 3-Pack in Black

If, like me, you’re scared of makeup transfer, the AIRism Mask 3-Pack in Black is the safest choice.