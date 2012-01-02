Unhealthiest Cookbooks Of 2011: Jamie Oliver Takes The Cake

I’m sure us here at StyleCaster aren’t the only ones who overindulged this holiday season. Between pies, potatoes and lots of cookies, we’re all feeling a little snug in our favorite pairs of skinny jeans. But we found a way to make ourselves feel a little bit better. The NY Daily News released a report on some of the most fattening recipes in celebrity chef’s cookbooks.

Some weren’t too much of a surprise. Paula Deen, the queen of butter, was obviously up there with her Hot Buffalo Wings, which contain 910 calories in just three wings. Guy Fieri also made the list with his Jambalaya Sandwich with bacon, Andouille and smoked sausage. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine claims Fieri’s sandwich can raise the risk of colon cancer.

But one shocking contestant on the list of nominees for unhealthiest cookbook was Jamie Oliver. The British chef is famous for running campaigns to get the world’s children interested in healthy dining. Unfortunately for Oliver, his Meatball Sandwich featured in Meals in Minutes contains more fat than a Big Mac and “more than double the calories, cholesterol, sodium and saturated fat.” Now that is one scary snack.

Do you think that chefs like Jamie Oliver have a responsibility to maintain their food ethos throughout all of their work, or is it ok for them to have some “cheat” recipes? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!