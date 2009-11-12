Ungaro: Lohan Wreaks Havoc on Brand as Neiman Marcus & Net-a-Porter Both Drop Line for Spring

What happens when you attach Lindsay Lohan‘s name to a well respected fashion label? Negative press and a loss in sales apparently. At first the amount of buzz surrounding an otherwise elapsed Emanuel Ungaro, seemed like it would lead to a boost in popularity and sales. But when editors and buyers finally got a glimpse of the collaborative effort on the catwalk, all hope was lost. The New York Times deemed her collaboration, “Something akin to a McDonald’s fry cook taking the reins of a three-star Michelin restaurant.”

We’d have to agree, as did the buyers of both Neiman Marcus and Net-a-Porter. Both retailers have dropped the Emanuel Ungaro line. This is obviously a huge loss for the Parisian label, whose only hopes were to generate revenue. However, the one whom was most disappointed, happens to be Ungaro himself. Not having design contact with the house since 2005, he had no control over the collaboration. On the collaboration Ungaro fumed, “I am furious but I can’t do anything about it,” as he went on to say that the fashion house he built “is in the process of losing its soul.”