Ungaro, Lindsay Lohan Works for Free?

Everyone is looking for excuses to explain the disaster that was Lindsay Lohan‘s collection for Emanuel Ungaro. The most popular so far has been that “the collection had to be designed very quickly.” Fair enough, but now we have a much more plausible reason on our hands. Rumor has it that Lindsay took on her “artistic advisor” role for no pay.

A source says, “Her team is working to get Lindsay some form of payment from the fashion house, but right now they will only give her free clothes.”

To be fair, we already assumed the shopping bags of clothes she is constantly photographed holding were freebies, but this may prove it true. On the other hand, Lindsay is no newbie to the scene and we doubt that she would sign on to something like this for free. Plus, Ungaro is a reputable fashion house, reportedly worth millions. This isn’t adding up for us.

Considering Lohan’s recent break-in, where she was robbed of $128,000 worth of goods, she could probably use a regular paycheck.