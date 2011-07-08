Unfounded Rumor of the Day: John Galliano for Topshop

While browsing the Interwebs this morning, we came across a rather surprising (shocking?) headline on Vogue UK: “Galliano for Topshop?” The article reads:

“Rumours have emerged this week that Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green could be set to give the designer a return to fashion with a collection to follow his friend Kate Moss’ collaboration with the high street store.”

Apparently the Topshop boss, the supermodel and the designer had a pow-wow about a possible collaboration at Moss’ wedding last week, but the retailer’s press office was quick to shoot the speculations down via Twitter.

Vogue UK has since updated its story, but we were hesitant to believe it for a few reasons: one being that Galliano has never collaborated with a High Street store before, and another being that it seems way too soon to be planning such a highly publicized comeback. Andpossibly the most important reason of allSir Philip Green is Jewish. We’re all for friendship and forgiveness around here, but that partnership would be a little weird.

Similar rumors started circling last week that Gwyneth Paltrow would be designing a Topshop line when the Daily Mail spotted the actress dining with Green in London. Can’t a guy just have a lovely dinner and a chat with friends without sending the fashion media into a frenzy?

Despite how undeniably talented John Galliano is, it will likely take him years to start getting the general public back on his side. Do you think a collaboration with a mass retailer like Topshop would aid in his redemption, or would it be a one-way ticket to a riot?

Photo via Imaxtree