Spring Cleaning For Social Media: A New App Lets You Bulk Unfollow Friends on Facebook

If you constantly find yourself rolling your eyes at the barrage of random selfies and asinine status updates from virtual strangers in your Facebook feed, it’s time to spring clean your social media—and a new app called Hushbook makes it easy. Essentially, it’s the Tinder for Facebook friends, but rather than connecting you with new buddies, it helps cull the friends you no longer want showing up in your newsfeed.

Similar to Tinder, Hushbook allows users to swipe right to keep a friend on Facebook, and left to unfollow. Unfortunately, right now there isn’t an “unfriend” function through Hushbook—the app only lets you unfollow a person, which mean you’ll no longer have to see their endless updates, but means they can still see your posts.

For many of us, your early days on Facebook were all about adding and accepting anyone and everyone with a mutual connection. A few years in, that means you’re left with daily updates from a medley of former colleagues, elementary school friends, and loose acquaintances you met that one time while traveling in Europe five years ago. Odds are, you don’t really need all the noise that your current feed makes, so checking out Hushbook can’t hurt.