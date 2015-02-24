StyleCaster
11 Wonderfully Unexpected Color Combinations to Wear Now

11 Wonderfully Unexpected Color Combinations to Wear Now

11 Wonderfully Unexpected Color Combinations to Wear Now
Sometimes it’s easy to get stuck in an style rut, where you find yourself wearing the same colors over and over again. Perhaps you feel safest in black and white, or you’ve unconsciously bought all navy separates this season, but we all go through phases when we keep turning to the same colors when getting dressed in the morning.

However, with a bit of digging, we came up with 11 wonderfully unexpected color combinations that look absolutely amazing together–and keep popping up on the street style crowd.

Sure, you probably haven’t thought about wearing rust with purple, or baby blue and yellow, but one look at these street style stars will get you inspired to completely reconsider your current wardrobe. Keep clicking to check them out.

Pink and red. Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Red, black, and white. Photo: Gastro Chic

Plum and ochre orange. Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Hot pink and black. Photo: Style Du Monde

Pale blue and navy. Photo: Gastro Chic

Bright orange and olivePhoto: Stockholm Street Style

Black and bright blue. Photo: Song of Style

Orange and navy.

Black and navy. Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Pale blue and yellow. Photo: Neiman Marcus

Maroon and blue. Photo: Style Du Monde

