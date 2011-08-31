Underneath It All: 7 Pieces to Step Up Your Lingerie Game

Isn’t it time for your lingerie to be as modern and chic as the rest of your wardrobe? Whip It, our latest Beauty High editorial, pairs fall’s bold ponytail with equally dramatic, sleek underpinings from some of our favorite lingerie brands. Inspired by the shoot, we are feeling the need to freshen up our trousseau!

Whether it’s a bird-print romper or a simple silk bralette, these modernist statement pieces are meant to impress and flatter without sacrificing comfort. Perhaps it’s all about remembering that it is what’s on the inside that counts!

Above, an image from the Stella McCartney Summer lingerie collection.