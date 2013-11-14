StyleCaster
Under $50: 10 Cozy Cardigans To Keep You Warm Without Breaking The Bank

Cardigans are very necessary as the weather gets colder. We love them for layering, wearing over a soft tee or button-upped blouse, and under a blazer and warm winter coat. They’re a great alternative to a pullover or turtleneck, especially in offices where you’ve got no control over the thermostat and are at the whims of a computerized heating system. Button them up in a colder moment, button down when the office is warming up. And sling them over your shoulders when someone’s managed to crank the heat up to truly unbearable levels (it happens, doesn’t it?) And when the weather warms up, you can wear ’em in place of a coat.

You know the drill.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 cozy cardigans— some more fitted and preppy, others a bit more oversized and loose-fitting — to keep you warm all winter. The great thing? They’re all super-affordable, clocking in at $50 or less.

Click through and start shopping!

JCP Front Pocket Cardigan, $21.99, at JCP

Merona Women's Chunky Sweater, $29.99; at Target

Leopard Print Cardigan, $49.99; at Mango

Blue Chunky Knit Cardigan, $49; at Dorothy Perkins

QMac Long-Sleeve Aztec Stripe Cardigan, $39.99; at Macy's

Merona Women's Ultimate V-Neck Cardigan Sweater, $22.99; at Target

Mossimo Women's Boyfriend Cardigan, $17.48; at Target

Maison Jules Sweater, $14.99; at Macy's 

Philosophy Black Kimono Sleeve Flyaway Cardigan, $13.99; at Loehmann's

Philosophy Green V-Neck Boyfriend Cardigan, $16.79; at Loehmann's

