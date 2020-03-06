Under-$30 Sex Toys That Promise A Lot Of Bang For Your Buck

Scroll To See More Images

While you should absolutely splurge to treat yourself, there’s definitely nothing wrong with having a few cheap sex toys for pleasure with an equally-pleasing price tag. Sometimes vibrators and toys can cost up to $100 or more, and let’s be honest, there’s really no need. Am I alone in this line of thinking?? I want something effective, but I’m not spending an entire paycheck on one toy!

Fortunately, there are a ton of affordable options on Amazon, and they even come equipped with lots of real-user feedback and reviews (on the quality of the toys, not their experiences, relax) so you know you aren’t buying anything sketchy. Plus, there’s the added bonus of many toys being available on Amazon Prime, so you can get almost-instant satisfaction. Who doesn’t love that?

Whether you’re shopping for a solo sex toy or something fun to use with your partner, there are tons of options to choose from. Are you all about a realistic-looking dildo, or do you prefer a sleek, subtle silicone silhouette? (Say that five times fast, I dare you!) If you’re looking for a fun date-night activity, try this: Before the weekend, send your partner this list and have each of you buy one affordable toy without sharing your selections. Then, come Saturday night, surprise one another with your picks! Playing with the toys together can help you figure out how to best please one another, and really amp up a basic night in. Or, save them for yourself and enjoy a solo night full of experimenting. Do you, boo! Read on for our top picks under $30.

This toy rotates between vibrating and flapping motions for a unique sensation.

Highly recommend checking out the product page to see eight, um, creative ways this baby can be used.

The angled tip allows for easy entry, and the plug comes with a wireless remote control with ten stimulation patterns to choose from.

This PALOQUETH pick is about as realistic as a purple penis can get. Plus, it’s got a suction-cup base.

Don’t be fooled by the shy name—this is clearly not an exercise band, although, good sex can be quite a workout!

This remote-controlled penis ring can also be held against the clitoris for female stimulation, so both partners can enjoy.

Designed to stimulate actual oral sex, this sucking vibrator can be used on the clit as well as the nipples for extra stimulation.

This vibrator can be used for both anal and vaginal pleasure, and you’ll love the super-soft silicone feel.

This clit stimulator has an especially unique shape that allows for hands-free pleasure.

If you’re looking for one toy that does it all, this 3-in-1 options has you covered.

