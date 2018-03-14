25 Killer Pairs of Spring Boots—All Under $100

As any busy, stylish woman knows: shoes are key to every outfit. They’ve gotta be comfortable (because you’re running around); high-quality (so they don’t bust on the tenth wear); affordable (because given how many we’re probably going to buy in a lifetime, it’s simply impossible to pay $450 for every pair); and—for obvious reasons—cute.

Fortunately, for fashionistas with vision, curating a look isn’t really about bougie brands and luxury items. It’s about how you style what you wear. That’s why you shouldn’t be afraid to grab a pair of $100 boots—in fact, we encourage it. Particularly when it comes to trends, why spend your entire month’s rent on them? Sure; splurge on a knee-high pair of black leather boots or a nude suede bootie you’ll wear from April through October—but not on the glittery pink platform boots or the floral embroidered ones that aren’t the most versatile.

Check out our picks ahead and get ready to add some truly killer affordable boots to your collection.