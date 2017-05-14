StyleCaster
22 Alternative Wedding Dresses for the Non-Traditional Bride

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of BHLDN

So you’re getting married—congratulations! But you’ve eschewed the traditional engagement ring, decided to forego flowers in favor of books, and might even consider going the City Hall Route—that’s to say, you’re not exactly into the whole cake-topper look—so why would you force yourself into a cookie-cutter dress?

Luckily, there are dozens of alternative wedding dress options for brides looking to walk down the aisle—or down the court’s steps—looking less like a princess, and more like, well, themselves. Ahead, we found 22 styles—including a pale pink gown, a a satin-silk slip dress, and even a metallic midi style—to shop now. The best part? Most of them are priced well below the average.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22

& Other Stories Glory Bower Print Wrap Dress, $95; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories

Reformation Foxglove Dress, $428; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

Club Monaco Akinya Jumpsuit, $249; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Houghton Casey Romper, $1.750; at Houghton

 

Photo: Houghton

Zimmerman Sueded Silk Plunge Long Dress, $575; at Zimmerman

 

Photo: Zimmerman

Delfi Collective Amelia Dress, $283; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Delfi Collective

Shaina Mote Salt Lhasa Dress, $359; at Bona Drag

 

Photo: Shaina Mote

Fame and Partners Satellite Dress, $269; at Fame and Partners

 

Photo: Fame and Partners

Ulla Johnson Maelle Dress, $322; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Ulla Johnson

Rachel Zoe Swann V-Neck Gown, $296; at Rachel Zoe

 

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Topshop Unique Silk Satin Hanky Hem Dress, $300; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Zero + Maria Cornejo Nola Dress, $1,095; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Zero + Maria Cornejo

Rachel Comey Agate Dress, $495; at Rachel Comey

 

Photo: Rachel Comey

COS Knit Dress with Slits, $125; at COS

 

Photo: COS

Stephanie Rad Crewneck Jumpsuit, $845; at Stephanie Rad

 

Photo: Stephanie Rad

H&M Conscious Lyocell-Blend Tiered Dress, $79.99; at H&M

 

 

Photo: H&M

Lily Ashwell Gia Slip Dress, $250; at Lily Ashwell

 

Photo: Lily Ashwell

BHLDN Kathryn Jumpsuit, $298; at BHLDN

 

 

Photo: BHLDN

J.Crew Collection Thomas Mason Tie-Front Jumpsuit, $178; at J.Crew

 

Photo: J.Crew

Balmain Open Shoulder Maxi Dress, $1,325; at Five Story

 

Photo: Balmain

Keepsake Frenzy Gown, $190; at Fashion Bunker

 

Photo: Keepsake

Vero Moda Lace Detail Tiered Cami Midi Dress $87; at ASOS

 

 

Photo: Vero Moda

