Unconventional Love Stories To Read This Valentine’s Day

Unconventional Love Stories To Read This Valentine’s Day

Unconventional Love Stories To Read This Valentine’s Day
In honor of Valentine’s Day, I’ve been in a rather romantic state of mind lately and anyone who knows me knows how rare of an occasion this is. But I’m just going to go with it, for a change, and get all warm and fuzzy on your asses. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the romance novel!

I’m not talking about a cheesy paperback with a naked Fabio on the cover. Rather, click through for a collection of some of my favorite, unconventional love stories. They’re all a great read for any time of the year, but they’re extra great if you’re going to be a little lonely and looking for something different to do this V-day!

Talk about unconventional  I mean, he falls for a 12-year-old.
Lolita, $9.51, at amazon

Incest, sexual obsession, the '60s  what's not to like?
The Dreamers, $7.50, at amazon

An oldie, but a goodie.
Madame Bovary, $15, at amazon

A little more incest for you...
Brava, Valentine, $15.49, at amazon

Patti Smith falls for her gay best friend...
Just Kids, $15.87, at amazon

A sci-fi love story definitely falls in the unconventional category
The Time Traveller's Wife, $8.94, at amazon

The best and most unconventional love story of the past decade
Twilight, $13.59, at amazon

The greatest love story of our time...and the creepiest
Wuthering Heights, $4.95, at amazon

