Unconventional Love Stories To Read This Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I’ve been in a rather romantic state of mind lately and anyone who knows me knows how rare of an occasion this is. But I’m just going to go with it, for a change, and get all warm and fuzzy on your asses. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the romance novel!
I’m not talking about a cheesy paperback with a naked Fabio on the cover. Rather, click through for a collection of some of my favorite, unconventional love stories. They’re all a great read for any time of the year, but they’re extra great if you’re going to be a little lonely and looking for something different to do this V-day!
Talk about unconventional I mean, he falls for a 12-year-old.
Lolita, $9.51, at amazon
Incest, sexual obsession, the '60s what's not to like?
The Dreamers, $7.50, at amazon
An oldie, but a goodie.
Madame Bovary, $15, at amazon
A little more incest for you...
Brava, Valentine, $15.49, at amazon
Patti Smith falls for her gay best friend...
Just Kids, $15.87, at amazon
A sci-fi love story definitely falls in the unconventional category
The Time Traveller's Wife, $8.94, at amazon
The best and most unconventional love story of the past decade
Twilight, $13.59, at amazon
The greatest love story of our time...and the creepiest
Wuthering Heights, $4.95, at amazon