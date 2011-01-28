Unconventional Love Stories To Read This Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I’ve been in a rather romantic state of mind lately and anyone who knows me knows how rare of an occasion this is. But I’m just going to go with it, for a change, and get all warm and fuzzy on your asses. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the romance novel!

I’m not talking about a cheesy paperback with a naked Fabio on the cover. Rather, click through for a collection of some of my favorite, unconventional love stories. They’re all a great read for any time of the year, but they’re extra great if you’re going to be a little lonely and looking for something different to do this V-day!