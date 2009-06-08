Uncle Jesse, From Mullet to Broadway

Uncle Jesse, er John Stamos, was the celebrity I was most excited to see at last night’s Tony Awards (no offense Neil Patrick Harris). Even though it has been over 20 years since Full House first aired and Stamos is no longer sporting the mullet that made him famous, I will forever have a soft spot for him in my heart. In addition to the rumors about a Full House movie, it was also announced that Stamos will be starring as Albert Peterson this fall in the Broadway revival of Bye Bye Birdie alongside Gina Gershon. If his vocals are anywhere near as good as when he sang “Forever” to Becky at their wedding (after he went skydiving and had to be bailed out of jail on the same day), it’s going to be quite a show. I smell a Tony Award.