Every Ending to the ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Movie, Explained

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. If you haven’t given every one of these Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie endings a shot yet, we promise you’ll want to. Kimmy’s world is already normally full of whacky inside jokes and hidden gems—but with a new interactive reunion special now on Netflix, you know those are only about to get even better.

The new Netflix special premiered on Tuesday, May 12, and brought with it an indeterminate number of ways to get closure over Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s main villain: the Reverend. Fans of the Tina Fey-helmed original show—which aired from 2015 to 2019—never quite got answers about Kimmy’s arch-nemesis by the series’ end. We knew Kimmy became a millionaire thanks to her bestselling young adult books, whereas Titus made it big in Hollywood, Lillian saved her neighborhood, and Jacqueline found her career as an acting agent. But Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt left one major question unanswered: What would happen to Kimmy if she’s still *technically* married to the Reverend?

Well, we didn’t have to deal with that question unless Kimmy was trying to marry someone else. Enter, Kimmy vs. the Reverend. In it, we reencounter Kimmy some years after the events of the main series. And this time, she’s engaged and days away from marrying Frederick, played by someone else who’s probably had their fair share of experience in bizarre, whimsical worlds: Daniel Radcliffe. The Harry Potter alum makes his cameo in the extended episode as an English prince, who’s 12th (or 11th, depending on who you’re asking) in line for the throne.

No one—not even Jon Hamm’s horrible Reverend—can stop Kimmy from getting hitched. That is, only if she can confront him one last time about another undiscovered bunker of women. Here’s every way that encounter goes down in Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

The “You Won” Ending!

Unlike Netflix’s interactive sister special, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, there’s only one definitive way to “win” Kimmy vs. the Reverend. While we’ll let you figure out how to get to that ending for yourself, at least we can let you know what you should be looking out for.

Kimmy’s “You Won” wedding kicks off with our red-headed heroine wearing her Fun Dress: a fluffy pink mullet dress ensemble, sneakers included. After Kimmy and Frederick say their vows and seal it with a kiss, the core crew—as in, Kimmy, Titus, Jackqueline, Lillian, Frederick, Cyndee, and more—will break out down the aisle in a Breakfast Club Bender pose. That’s it! You won. And cue everyone shuffling out awkwardly.

The (Mostly) Happy Ending

The only major difference between this less-than-perfect ending and the winning ending is that Kimmy isn’t wearing the right dress. So you won’t “win” because, while Kimmy is so happy to be married, she’ll “wish” she wore the Fun Dress instead.

The Least Happy Ending

Kimmy still gets married, but at a serious cost: Titus’s career is ruined after a bad call that leaves his vocal cords destroyed, and Jacqueline, uh, becomes the fake town crier on the Time’s Up movement after she’s caught lying about Titus. Womp womp.

The Quickest Ending

If you’re really just in it to see Kimmy and Freddy kiss, then you should know that you’re missing out on all the action. This ending sees an immediate flash forward to the pair after their wedding, and well, that’s it. Only got a few minutes to spare? Try it.

The Other Quick Ending

Another flash-forward after making the wrong call—literally. The funny bit here is that Cyndee shows up, wondering why the heck Netflix hired Daniel Radcliff just for one scene. We’re with her on this one; next!

Now for the failed endings—these will all prompt you to restart, but are worth getting to anyway.

The Plane Crash Ending

Remember the saying, there are no shortcuts in life? Well, this ending will certainly remind you of it. When Jacqueline hires her son Buckley to fly her and Kimmy to Indiana, she’s doing it for all the wrong reasons. Sneaky Jacqueline is actually part of the college admissions scandal and is trying to make her son look good with this outlandish extracurricular. But he’s not even a licensed pilot!

Needless to say, this one ends in a nosedive. Everyone dies. The End!

The Small Talk Ending

Being too polite can backfire. It can (unfortunately) invite the Reverend to show off his Michael Jackson moonwalk, leaving him to lose his footing and crack his skull on a prison counter. Kimmy will get to marry Freddy, but she’ll never know what happened to those West Virginia Mole Women.

The Robot Army Ending

Wait too long for an Uber, and you might feel like you’re dying over the delay. Literally. In this truly apocalyptic ending, Titus and Kimmy’s skeleton bodies are discovered weeks later by an army of evil robots who have arrived to take over the world. Light stuff, guys.

The Police Call Ending

This one’s almost a little *too* real. Walking into a rural bar as a fabulous Black man singing the wrong song is just enough to get the cops called on you in Kimmy vs. the Reverend as it is in the real world. 0/10, would not recommend.

The “Bad Choices” Ending

Midway through Kimmy vs. the Reverend, a dire mistake involving an abandoned baby leaves Kimmy and Titus stuck on a road in West Virginia. This gives the Reverend just enough time to hurry back to his second bunker and re-kidnap the West Virginia Mole Women, moving them to Florida “where everything’s legal!”

Mikey will show up on a fail screen to knock some sense into you. “Kimmy is a good person and you’re not making good choices for her,” he says. He’ll give you another chance to get it right this time.

The Clone Ending

In one turn of events, Kimmy dies after *ahem* exacting revenge on the Reverend. But all’s not lost, exactly. Freddy clones his deceased lover and brings her back—only to find that she’s, well, not quite herself. New Kimmy is even weirder than Old Kimmy, if that were even possible. It doesn’t bode well for her royal prince.

The Wrong Couple Ending

After another attempt at setting things straight with the Reverend, Kimmy gets lost forever in the woods, never to be found again. Lillian, uh, gets married to Freddy instead. And so ensues her masterplan to kill the royal family and become the next Queen of England.

The Other Wrong Couple Ending

This one’s just plain wrong. Kimmy goes insane after another violent attempt to deal with the Reverend, leaving Jacqueline’s ex-stepdaughter Xanthippe as presumably the only eligible bachelorette left for Freddy to marry. The pair get hitched, and Xan makes a documentary about Kimmy’s journey to “honor her or whatever.” Whatever to this ending.

The Reverend in Hell Ending

A personal favorite. Be especially vicious by choosing to ‘splode, stomp, and shoot the Reverend and you’ll miss out on one of the above alternate couples, but get a far better ending in exchange. A fail screen finds you face to face with the Reverend sitting on a couch over flames in hell. He’ll chastise you for being so cruel, and call you a “messed up” person for exacting revenge on him in all three ways. It’s hilarious, and so, so worth it.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend premiered on May 12, 2020, and is available to stream on Netflix.