Unbound’s Best-Selling Sex Toys Are Now at Ulta Beauty So Grab Your Points

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It used to be that you went to one store for beauty products, another for clothes and a totally different type of shop for sex toys. Who has time for all that?! Now, retailers like Target and Amazon stock them all. Add Ulta Beauty to that list — at least for stellar beauty and seriously good sex toys. Unbound is officially online at Ulta Beauty so while you’re stocking up on mascara and trying a new foundation, you can add a suction vibrator to your cart.

What we love so much about Unbound is that its toys and wellness products are made by women and non-binary folks who actually care about your sexual health. Founder and CEO Polly Rodriguez launched the company after a difficult cancer diagnosis in her early 20s caused her to go into early menopause. A dip in her libido caused her to seek out lube and a vibrator. She wasn’t happy with the options available to her at the time, especially from the dingy sex stores in her hometown of St. Louis.

In 2014, she teamed up with cofounder Sarah Jayne to bring display-worthy toys and sexual wellness products to the masses. Did the duo think they would be sold at Ulta Beauty almost a decade later? We doubt it.

Ready to get to the goods? Shop ’em below. You won’t be disappointed.

Zip Bullet Vibrator

This beginner-friendly bullet vibrator is the perfect compact travel companion.

Bender Flexible Internal Vibrator

Bender provides external stimulation where you want it and bends to hit the G-spot.

Puff Compact Suction Vibrator

This body-safe silicone suction vibrator is totally waterproof. Sounds fun, right?

Jelly Water-Based Personal Lubricant

With a healthy pH of 4.0 and 95 percent organic ingredients, this water-based lubricant will lead to fun and not infections.