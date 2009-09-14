Uma Thurman Supports Susan Komen’s Race For The Cure

Although our fashion forward mindset has been stuck on play this weekend, there were a few do-good events where celebrities and public figures volunteered their time for the greater good. One that inspires us the most is the 19th annual Suzie Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Race For The Cure that took place in Central Park this past Sunday.

Uma Thurman took time to show her support by shooting off the gun and starting the race. A team of prominent mommy bloggers showed their support for Uma’s upcoming film Motherhood, in theaters this October. The team consisted of herself, and popular Mommy bloggers, who write about everything from diapers to daycare (what isn’t there a blog for these days?).

Uma, like her fellow team mates, is a mommy blogger in her upcoming film. “There are no time outs in Motherhood“, but there is time to blog about them. We’re excited to see her in a brand new role even though she wont be rocking a yellow pleather jumpsuit.

Although Cyndi Lauper wasn’t at this year’s VMAs, as her career flourished in MTV‘s early years, she did attend the Breast Cancer walk, as she pledged to race for the cure. Other notables to attend were Steven Colbert and good ol’ Judge Judy.

Every year we look forward to this inspirational event, even if it is smack in the middle of Fashion Week.