Uma Thurman: “Motherhood” Actress Set to Star with Robert Pattinson in “Bel Ami”

Who really cares about Uma Thurman when Robert Pattinson is in the picture? (We’re just being honest!) For Thurman’s most recent project, the actress has signed on to play opposite the Twilight heartthrob in an adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s short story called Bel Ami. Lucky for Kristen Stewart, Pattinson and Thurman will not be sharing any scenes in the sheets; Thurman plays the wife of Pattinson’s good friend in the film. We do suspect, however, that there will be some sensual scenes to come, as Pattinson’s character, George Duroy is a poor journalist who climbs in class status by sleeping with a plethora of women. We’re eager to find out who these lucky ladies will be…