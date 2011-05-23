Um, Anna Dello Russo Made a Music Video and It’s Awesome

Honestly, Anna Dello Russo may just be having the most fun of anyone with newfound fame, ever. She writes a popular blog, lets her “street style” outfits get more and more over the top by the day, and acts genuinely excited to meet Lady Gaga. What is not to adore about this woman?

In case you happened to have been wavering, just watch her music video. It’s the first I’ve seen of it and I’ll be watching it a lot today. She proves she’s adept at yoga, twirling her finger in someone’s face and wearing fringe. I’m just wondering where Anna’s reality show is. @BravoAndy?