Who Is Ulyana Sergeenko? 5 Things to Know About the Russian Designer

You may have noticed at this year’s MTV Movie Awards that a couple of the night’s biggest names — Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen — were wearing a designer that isn’t exactly a household name: Ulyana Sergeenko.

The Russian designer might seem like a relatively newcomer to the red carpet world, but in fact, major style stars have been wearing her couture creations for some time now. Everyone from Jaime King to Rita Ora to Chinese fashion star Fan Bingbing have worn her designs, which tend to straddle a line between ultra-chic and a whimsical.

Read on to learn five fun facts about Sergeenko, then click through the gallery to see all the stars who have been spotted wearing her designs!

1. She’s 34 years old, and originally from Kazakhstan.

Ulyana was born into a relatively poor family in Kazakhstan, many of whom worked as linguists and in other literary fields. Growing up, Ulyana was always interested in non-traditional ways of dressing, and took much of her inspiration from literature.

2. She’s married to Russian billionaire Danil Khachaturov.

Not unlike the rest of the Russian style set (think: Miroslava Duma), Sergeenko has more than one toe dipped into the ultra-rich pool of billionaires that comprise the nation’s ruling set. Khachaturov works in insurance, banking, and real estate, and his estimated net worth as of this year is $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.

3. She’s inspired by 1950s Russia’s iconic babushka style.

Babushka style—typically summed up with head wraps, full skirts, and thick sweaters—is something that remains a constant inspiration for Segeenko. While her designs are generally much more glamorous than the ’50s looks that inspire them, there are often notes of the retro style in her detail work.

4. She studied Philology in college.

Ulyana studied Philology, the study of language in written historical sources, at college in St. Petersburg, Russia. After that, she pursued her interest in photography, eventually melding her love for photos and fashion in her blog, Ulyana’s Diary.

5. She founded her fashion line in 2011.

After spending years photographing street style, maintaining her own blog, and doing some modeling on the side, her husband Danil eventually helped her fund her own line, which she officially founded in 2011. Since then, plenty of street style stars and celebrities have been spotted wearing her designs.