The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Recipe: Daniel Boulud’s Chocolate Mousse



You don’t need to buy diamonds or a luxury car to impress that special someone this Valentine’s Day, we all know that really, really good chocolate is the way to most people’s hearts. And if anyone knows good chocolate, it is Chef Daniel Boulud. Make his chocolate mousse, and trust us, you have Valentine’s Day in the bag.

Chef Daniel Boulud’s Chocolate Mousse

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1pt double cream

8oz bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

5½oz sugar, plus extra 115g (4oz)

6 large eggs, separated

3 large eggs

Chocolate shavings and whipped cream, to serve

Directions

Whisk the cream until it barely holds soft peaks. Put the chocolate into a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Stir occasionally until the chocolate has melted and remove from the heat.

Combine 150g (5½oz) sugar and 60ml (2¼fl oz) water in a pan and bring to a boil without stirring. Cover and boil until the sugar has dissolved. Uncover and let the mixture boil until it reaches the soft ball stage – 115C on a thermometer. Beat together the egg yolks and the 3 whole eggs until thick and pale. When the syrup reaches 115C, pour in a fine stream into the eggs, beating at high speed until the mixture is cool, around 8-10 minutes. Transfer the egg mixture to another bowl.

In a clean bowl, whisk the egg whites and add the remaining sugar. Place the bowl over a pan of barely simmering water, making sure that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water, and stir until the mixture is hot to the touch. Remove and then whip the mixture until the meringue holds tall, stiff peaks.

Fold one-third of the yolk mixture into the meringue. Very quickly fold the whipped cream into the hot melted chocolate. Fold in the rest of the yolk mixture and then the meringue until just blended. Spoon the mousse into a serving bowl and chill for about 2 hours. Serve with chocolate shavings and whipped cream.

