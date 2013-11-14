No meal during the year is as intimidating each year to cook as Thanksgiving. We all need a little help, and there is no one better to pitch in with ideas then some of the country’s top chefs. We’ve assembled the perfect Thanksgiving menu with recipes from some our favorite chefs that will be sure to impress everyone at your Thanksgiving dinner table from your foodie best friend to your traditionalist Aunt.
The Ultimate Thanksgiving Menu:
Main
Tom Colicchio’s Herb Butter Turkey [Slides 2-3]
Sides
Bill Telepan of Telepan Restaurant’s Herb Sausage and Mushroom Stuffing [Slides 4-5]
Cal Elliot of Rye’s Mac N’ Cheese [Slides 6-7]
David Chang of Momofuku’s Brussel Sprouts [Slides 8-9]
Dan Barber of Blue Hill’s Spicy Cranberry Sauce [Slides 10-11]
Ryan Angulo of Buttermilk Channel’s Sweet Potato Pudding [Slides 12-13]
Dessert
Marcus Sammuelson of Red Rooster’s Piled-High Apple Pie [Slides 14-15]
Scroll through the slideshow above for the complete recipes!
MORE:
7 Thanksgiving Myths Debunked
25 Ways To Update Thanksgiving
The Ultimate Thanksgiving Menu
No meal during the year is as intimidating each year to cook as Thanksgiving. We all need a little help, and there is no one better to pitch in with ideas then some of the country’s top chefs. We’ve assembled the perfect Thanksgiving menu with recipes from some our favorite chefs that will be sure to impress everyone at your Thanksgiving dinner table from your foodie best friend to your traditionalist Aunt.
Promoted Stories