The Ultimate Thanksgiving Menu

Leah Bourne
by
No meal during the year is as intimidating each year to cook as Thanksgiving. We all need a little help, and there is no one better to pitch in with ideas then some of the country’s top chefs. We’ve assembled the perfect Thanksgiving menu with recipes from some our favorite chefs that will be sure to impress everyone at your Thanksgiving dinner table from your foodie best friend to your traditionalist Aunt.
The Ultimate Thanksgiving Menu:
Main
Tom Colicchio’s Herb Butter Turkey [Slides 2-3]
Sides
Bill Telepan of Telepan Restaurant’s Herb Sausage and Mushroom Stuffing [Slides 4-5]
Cal Elliot of Rye’s Mac N’ Cheese [Slides 6-7]
David Chang of Momofuku’s Brussel Sprouts [Slides 8-9]
Dan Barber of Blue Hill’s Spicy Cranberry Sauce [Slides 10-11]
Ryan Angulo of Buttermilk Channel’s Sweet Potato Pudding [Slides 12-13]
Dessert
Marcus Sammuelson of Red Rooster’s Piled-High Apple Pie [Slides 14-15]
Scroll through the slideshow above for the complete recipes!
The ultimate Thanksgiving menu with recipes from chefs from David Chang to Tom Collichio. Let's get cooking!

Tom Colicchio's Herb-Butter Turkey

Serves 8

Ingredients

Gravy Base:

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter
2 pounds turkey necks and/or wings
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced peeled carrots
1 cup diced celery
6 cups (or more) low-salt chicken broth

Turkey:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature, divided
2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme plus 15 fresh thyme sprigs
2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon plus 5 large fresh tarragon sprigs
2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary plus 5 fresh rosemary sprigs
2 teaspoons minced fresh sage plus 5 fresh sage sprigs
1 14- to 16-pound turkey
4 cups low-salt chicken broth, divided
1/4 cup all purpose flour

Tom Colicchio's Herb-Butter Turkey (continued)

Directions

For Gravy Base:

Melt butter in heavy large deep skillet over high heat. Add turkey necks and/or wings and sauté until deep brown, about 15 minutes. Add onions, carrots, and celery and sauté until vegetables are deep brown, about 15 minutes. Add 6 cups chicken broth and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour gravy base through strainer set over 4-cup measuring cup, pressing on solids to extract liquid. If necessary, add enough chicken broth to gravy base to measure 4 cups.

Gravy base can be prepared 2 days ahead. Cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, then cover and keep chilled. Rewarm before using.

For Turkey:

Mix 1/2 cup butter and all minced herbs in small bowl. Season herb butter with salt and pepper. Transfer 2 generous tablespoons to another small bowl and reserve for gravy. Let stand at room temperature.

Set rack at lowest position in oven and preheat to 425°F. Rinse turkey inside and out and pat dry. Starting at neck end, slide hand between skin and breast meat to loosen skin. Rub 4 tablespoons herb butter over breast meat under skin. Place turkey on rack set in large roasting pan. Sprinkle main cavity generously with salt and pepper. Place 4 tablespoons plain butter and all fresh herb sprigs in main cavity. Tuck wing tips under. Tie legs together loosely. Rub remaining herb butter over outside of turkey. Sprinkle turkey generously with salt and pepper.

Place turkey in oven and roast 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Roast turkey 30 minutes. Pour 1 cup broth over and add 1 tablespoon plain butter to roasting pan. Roast turkey 30 minutes, baste with pan juices, then pour 1 cup broth over and add 1 tablespoon butter to pan. Cover turkey loosely with foil. Roast turkey until thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh registers 175°F, basting with pan juices and adding 1 cup broth and 1 tablespoon butter to pan every 45 minutes, about 1 hour 45 minutes longer. Transfer turkey to platter. Let stand 30 minutes (internal temperature will rise 5 to 10 degrees).

Strain pan juices into bowl and whisk in gravy base. Melt reserved 2 tablespoons herb butter in heavy large saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk constantly until roux is golden brown, about 6 minutes. Gradually add pan juice-gravy base mixture. Increase heat and whisk constantly until gravy thickens, boils, and is smooth. Reduce heat to medium; boil gently until gravy is reduced to 4 1/2 cups, whisking often, about 10 minutes. Season gravy with salt and pepper.

Bill Telepan of Telepan Restaurant's Herb Sausage and Mushroom Stuffing

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter
11/2 pounds of herb pork sausage
1/2 onion, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 stalks celery, peeled and thinly sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper 
1 pound cremini mushrooms, sliced
1 pound sourdough bread, cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 10 cups) 
3 to 4 cups turkey or chicken broth 
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh marjoram

Bill Telepan's Herb Sausage and Mushroom Stuffing (continued)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt butter over medium-high heat in a skillet, add the sausage, break into pieces, and cook until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium, add the onion, garlic, celery, and a pinch of salt, and sauté, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt and cook for 3 minutes.

Place the bread in a large bowl and stir in the sausage mixture. Add 3 cups broth and marjoram and mix well (if the mixture is still dry, add a little more broth). Season to taste with salt and pepper. Butter a 9-by-11-inch baking dish and transfer the stuffing to the dish, cover with foil, and place in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and cook for about 45 minutes, until the top is crispy and brown.

Cal Elliott of Rye's Mac 'N Cheese

Ingredients

1 lb elbow pasta
1/2 lb of applewood smoked bacon
1/2 lbs unsalted butter
2 cups all purpose flour
1 quart heavy cream
2 quarts whole milk
3 cups grated white cheddar
3 cups grated gruyere
2 cups marscapone

Cal Elliott's Mac 'N Cheese (continued)

Directions

Pasta:

Start a large pot of salted boiling water, add pasta and cook until al dente and set aside. Render all fat from the bacons (about 20 minutes medium) and set aside.

Mornay Sauce:

Melt butter in heavy bottomed pot. When butter starts to foam add flour and cook for 20 minutes stirring constantly on medium low heat. Add one quart heavy cream, two quarts whole milk and cook for 30 minutes med heat until it thickens. Do not boil!

Add 3 cups grated white cheddar, 3 cups grated gruyere and 2 cups marscapone.

Cook 15 minutes until smooth and velvety. Pass through a fine mesh strainer.

To Combine:

Pour mornay into a casserole dish. Season with nutmeg, cayenne and salt to taste. Add bacon and pasta. Stir until all ingredients are incorporated. Top with grated parmesan and bread crumbs.

Cook at 400 degrees F for 45 minutes.

David Chang of Momofuku's Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil
2 1/2 pounds brussels sprouts, preferably small in size, tough outer leaves removed, halved
1/4 cup fish sauce
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon (about 1/2 lime) lime juice
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 small (up to 2) fresh chilis, such as bird’s-eye, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro stems
1 cup (about 1/2 bunch) leaves cilantro
1 cup chopped mint
1/2 cup puffed rice, such as Rice Krispies, optional

David Chang's Brussel Sprouts (continued)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large, oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add brussels sprouts to skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until sprouts start to turn golden and are barely tender, about 10 minutes.

Transfer skillet to oven and roast until all are deep golden brown and tender, about 15 minutes more.

Meanwhile, in a large, heatproof bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons water, fish sauce, sugar, lime juice, vinegar, chilis, and garlic to make a vinaigrette. Stir in cilantro stems and mint; set aside.

Add hot Brussels sprouts to vinaigrette, toss well, and transfer to a large serving platter. Top with cilantro leaves and puffed rice, if using, and serve.

Dan Barber of Blue Hill's Spicy Cranberry Sauce

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 orange, peeled, pith removed, juiced 
1⁄2 lemon, peeled, pith removed, juiced 
1 12-ounce package cranberries 
1⁄2 large red onion, finely diced 
2 cups port 
2-inch knob ginger, peeled and julienned 
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar 
11⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt 
Freshly ground white pepper 
1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
2 tablespoons Grand Marnier

Dan Barber's Spicy Cranberry Sauce (continued)

Directions

Julienne the orange and lemon peel. Heat citrus juices in a small saucepan, add peel, and cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Set aside. 

In a medium saucepan, cook the cranberries, onion, port, ginger, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and cinnamon over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 15 minutes. Stir in the Grand Marnier, citrus peels, and juice. Set aside to cool, and serve at room temperature.

Photo: Brooke Burton

Ryan Angulo of Buttermilk Channel's Sweet Potato Pudding

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes
1 ½ cups peeled chestnuts, chopped coarsely
2 cups fresh orange juice
1 cup orange segments
2 cups crème fraiche, whipped
1 cup coconut milk
1 bag mini marshmallows
1/2 cup dried cranberries, presoaked in ¼ cup boiling water and drained 
Salt to taste

Ryan Angulo's Sweet Potato Pudding (continued)

Directions

Roast sweet potatoes in their skins until soft. Let cool slightly, peel off skin and whip sweet potato with the coconut milk and salt. Let cool to room temperature. Place chestnuts, orange juice and dried cranberries in a pot and bring to a boil; let cool.

Spread marshmallows in a single layer on a cookie sheet and toast quickly under broiler. Use a silcone baking mat (such as a Silpat) in order to prevent the marshmallows from sticking to the tray. Place alternating layers of sweet potato puree, cranberry/chestnut mixture, crème fraiche, and toasted marshmallows in your favorite glass serving dish. Heat in 375 degree oven until warm, add marshmallows, and broil for 5 minutes at 400 degrees until marshmallows start to brown. Top with orange segments and serve immediately.

Marcus Sammuelson of Red Rooster's Piled-High Apple Pie

Makes One 9-inch Pie

Ingredients

1 basic flaky pie crustrecipe, fitted in a 9-inch pie plate
5-6 medium apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 8 pieces, about 5 cups
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp brown sugar
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 tbsp Bourbon whiskey
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
Pinch sea salt
1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts
2 tbsp butter, at cool room temperature

Photo: Paul Brissman

Marcus Sammuelson's Piled-High Apple Pie (continued)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

While the oven preheats, make the pie filling. In a large bowl, combine the apples, 2 tablespoons of the brown sugar, flour, whiskey, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Toss to combine and set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the walnuts, 1/4 brown sugar, and the butter. Mix to combine with a silicone spatula or use your hands. Set aside.

Line the pie crust with parchment paper and fill with dried beans or pie weights.

Bake the crust in the oven for 15 minutes, then remove the pan from the oven. Remove the dried beans and the parchment paper and place the crust on a cooling rack for 10 to 15 minutes.

Place the apples in the pie dish, letting any extra fall naturally into a slight mound. Make sure there are no spaces between the apples and the crust. Then, cover the apples with the topping, again, letting any extra topping form a slight mound at the center of the pie.

Bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes, or until the apples are easily pierced by the tines of a fork and the topping is caramelized. Serve with homemade frozen yogurt or ice cream.

