The Ultimate Thanksgiving Calculator: How Long To Thaw, Brine, Roast, More

With Thanksgiving just days away, if you are in charge of the Thanksgiving dinner this year, you are probably going to want to get cooking stat. Luckily our friends over at The Savory have concocted this easy to follow along with Thanksgiving calculator. For instance, you want to keep in mind that it takes 24 hours per 4 lbs to thaw your turkey. In other words, if your turkey is big enough it could take days to thaw.

Operation Thanksgiving starts now! Happy cooking!



