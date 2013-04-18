Ultimate Style Guide: What To Wear To Work This Spring

No matter how much you love your job, one thing’s for sure: Dressing for a 9 to 5 gig can occasionally be more tedious than work itself. Yes, we all want to look polished and professional, but we also don’t want to conform to the stereotypical trap of “work clothes” (i.e., boring dress pants, ill-fitting button downs, sensible shoes.)
Luckily, spring is the perfect time to get inventive with your work attire, while still adhering to the dress code your office environment requires. Whether it’s sprucing up a classic suit with a pair of fresh cropped trousers and ankle-strap pumps, or pairing a springy silk top with perfect denim, the options are pretty much endless.
That said, we’ve created three perfect looks to wear to work this spring, for three different types of offices: corporate, business casual, and creative .
Read on to shop three perfect workday outfits!
More: Ultimate Style Guide: What to Wear on a Date This Spring
Ultimate Style Guide: What To Wear to a Spring Wedding
Whether your office is super-corporate, business casual, or totally creative, here are 3 perfect outfits to wear to work this spring!
Office Environment: Corporate
Suit up with a tailored but lightweight black blazer, which serves as an essential for anyone working professional office jobs. We also love it for its versatility, as it'll easily carry you from desk to cocktails.
Vince Cropped Crepe Blazer, $267; at CUSP
Keep your look professional yet comfortable with a sleeveless blouse. We're especially loving this silky option.
Top With Crossover at the Back, $49.90; at Zara
Work pants are notorious for being, well, ugly. Avoid the stereotype with a perfect pair that features a flattering high-waist fit and a cropped leg.
Peg Pants in Linen, $46.55; at ASOS
Cap off your office look with a pair of professional yet super-stylish pointy-toe pumps with a skinny ankle strap and cool python-style texture.
Python Pointy Ankle Strap Heels, $60; at Pixie Market
Office Environment: Business Casual
Spring's the time to bust out your favorite floral dress. The playful print works well in a business casual environment, so long as the fit and the length are appropriate. We're loving this dress' midi hemline and short-sleeve silhouette.
Silk Floral '40's Dress, $220; at Topshop
Keep the spring vibe going by topping off the look in the season's number one essential: The little white jacket. This version is linen, so wearing it all spring and summer is a sure bet.
J. Crew Schoolboy Blazer in Linen, $175; at J. Crew
Chunky heeled sandals are chic and comfortable, which means a spare pair of flats aren't required.
Studio 02 Heel Heel Sandals, $159; at Yoox
Office Environment: Creative
For an office that allows jeans, nothing beats a pair of comfortable cropped skinnies for spring.
Citizens Of Humanity Racer Low-Rise Cropped Skinny Jeans, $185; at Net-a-Porter
Tuck a silky printed top into your jeans for a pop of color.
Tucker Geometric-Print Silk Top, $94.94; at The Outnet
Since you're probably not going to sit at your desk in a cami, top it off with the perfect leather biker jacket until the clock says it's quitting time.
Leather Biker Jacket, $330; at Topshop
To finish off the look, grab a stylish pair of ankle booties. Currently, we're loving these springy peep-toe versions.
Peep Toe Ankle Boots, $56.90; at Chic Wish