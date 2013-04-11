Ultimate Style Guide: 3 Perfect Outfits For A Sunny Spring Saturday

Looks like someone finally clued Mother Nature in on the fact that it’s April, and we we don’t know about you, but we’re absolutely loving the sunny days we’re starting to see. With temperatures only getting warmer, we’re all about taking advantage and soaking in as much Vitamin D as the great outdoors offers.

We’re also looking forward to dressing for spring weather, namely in easy-breezy off-duty looks when the weekends roll around, whether it’s pairing a plain tee with a bold printed jacket or replacing that little black blazer with spring’s must-have little white blazer.

Here, we’ve rounded up three perfect weekend looks to wear this spring, whether your brunching with pals, heading on a bike ride, or simply chilling out in the park.

Read on to see three perfect outfits to for three types of spring Saturdays spent outdoors!

