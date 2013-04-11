Ultimate Style Guide: 3 Perfect Outfits For A Sunny Spring Saturday

Looks like someone finally clued Mother Nature in on the fact that it’s April, and we we don’t know about you, but we’re absolutely loving the sunny days we’re starting to see. With temperatures only getting warmer, we’re all about taking advantage and soaking in as much Vitamin D as the great outdoors offers.
We’re also looking forward to dressing for spring weather, namely in easy-breezy off-duty looks when the weekends roll around, whether it’s pairing a plain tee with a bold printed jacket or replacing that little black blazer with spring’s must-have little white blazer.
Here, we’ve rounded up three perfect weekend looks to wear this spring, whether your brunching with pals, heading on a bike ride, or simply chilling out in the park.
Read on to see three perfect outfits to for three types of spring Saturdays spent outdoors!
On the agenda: Outdoor brunch and some shopping
What better way to spend a warm afternoon than with an al fresco meal followed by some retail therapy? A pretty daytime dress is perfect for this occasion, especially one that's a cinch to slip on and off for optimal dressing room ease.
Frida Shift Dress, $135; at Pixie Market
Grab a light jacket that's easy to throw over any dress. Right now, we're all about replacing the structured black blazer with the little white jacket.
Aqua Crinkle Micro Short Blazer, $88; at Bloomingdale's
We love a spring dress paired up with ankle booties. The casual style and super-low heel is a perfect option for a leisurely day out.
Sam Edelman Petty Boots, $130; at Need Supply Co.
Keep your eyes protected from the harsh sunlight behind some chic sunnies—practicality and style come together with this of-the-moment pair.
Clear Sunglasses, $5.80; at Forever 21
On the agenda: An afternoon bike ride
With spring's ideal temperature, bike enthusiasts can finally bust out their wheels for an afternoon of riding. To wear, we suggest an ensemble that's appropriate for physical activities but also cool enough to wear in public, starting with a loose cotton tank.
Mid-Length Pocket Tank, $29; at American Apparel
While we agree that a comfortable sports bra is a must when it comes to exercising, we're also advocating stylish options that could peek through your shirt for an extra-cool touch.
VPL Stripe B Bra, $130.70; at Farfetch
Comfort is key when getting in a good workout, so a pair of cropped sporty leggings will do the trick. Keep it stylish by replace your boring black pair with options that feature interesting patterns.
Adidas By Stella McCartney Studio Paneled Stretch-Nylon Leggings, $110; at Net-a-Porter
Sporty sneakers aren't always the cutest pair of shoes you own. Right now, though, we're loving the styles out there and wouldn't mind wearing 'em outside of the gym.
Nike Free 5.0+, $100; at Nike
Can't forget the sunscreen, people! Especially when you're outdoors. This Clinique SPF stick protects fragile areas from UV rays so you can enjoy the sun without the burn.
Clinique Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Advanced Protection Stick, $21; at Nordstrom
On the agenda: Hanging out at the park
Spending a relaxing afternoon in the park calls for a look that's equally as laid back and simple. Keep it casual in a tank made from a comfy fabric—we're especially loving the ombre color of this cotton option.
We The Free Ombre Burnout Tank, $58; at Free People
Few things in this world are more comfortable than pair of broken-in jeans. Go for a slouchy boyfriend pair to achieve an effortless look.
Rag & Bone JEAN The Boyfriend Jeans, $297; at Shopbop
On those breezy spring afternoons, throw on a cool cropped jacket for an extra layer. Here's your chance to add some exciting prints or colors to an otherwise simple jeans-and-tee look.
Starflower Quilted Jacket, $148; at Anthropologie
Basic flats are made for strolling, and we recommend a comfortable pair in a neutral shade.
The Sidewalk Skimmer, $88; at Madewell
Cap off your park look with an easy-peasy Panama hat. It won't only look cool, but it'll protect your gorgeous face from the strong afternoon sun.
Panama Hat, $25; at Nasty Gal