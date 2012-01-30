The Ultimate Road Trip: A Guide To Fictional TV Towns

While some TV shows like Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy take place in easily accessible areas that many have us have visited, others opt for more fantastical settings. That’s not to say that every fake town on TV is crawling with vampires and werewolves (although plenty are).

Many, like Stars Hollow on Gilmore Girls are very similar to real towns we know (Greenwich, anyone?) and merely differ in their names and customs. So, what gives? Why do some TV writers opt to create a fictional town instead of simply using a preexisting one?

Well, the answer is clear. Fictionalization obviously allows for greater artistic freedom, and in turn, things can get a whole lot more interesting. We have compiled a slideshow of some of our favorite TV towns, and included the pros and cons of visiting each one.

Check out the gallery above and start planning your fantasy road trip!