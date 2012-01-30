The Ultimate Road Trip: A Guide To Fictional TV Towns

While some TV shows like Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy take place in easily accessible areas that many have us have visited, others opt for more fantastical settings. That’s not to say that every fake town on TV is crawling with vampires and werewolves (although plenty are).
Many, like Stars Hollow on Gilmore Girls are very similar to real towns we know (Greenwich, anyone?) and merely differ in their names and customs. So, what gives? Why do some TV writers opt to create a fictional town instead of simply using a preexisting one?
Well, the answer is clear. Fictionalization obviously allows for greater artistic freedom, and in turn, things can get a whole lot more interesting. We have compiled a slideshow of some of our favorite TV towns, and included the pros and cons of visiting each one.
Check out the gallery above and start planning your fantasy road trip!
Buffy the Vampire Slayer, set in the fictional town of Sunnydale, would be a great place to visit for its sunny weather (duh). Oh, but there are some serious slight cons. For example, the town's high school sits on top of a gateway to hell, and the entire town sort of blew up at the end of the series...oopsie.
Dillon, Texas on Friday Night Lights, is perfect if you care about football. If you don't care about football, you need not apply.
Rosewood on Pretty Little Liars is one of the most charming fake towns there is. Located on the Main Line (a wealthy enclave outside of Philadelphia), it would actually be an awesome place to live. Well, minus a whole lot of shady sh*t that seems to go down. As long as "A" is in the loose, I'd keep away... Props to these folks for the awesome map above.
Bon Temps, LA on True Blood would be a blast if you want to get drunk and have sex with some really hot people. But if you want to survive and not deal with vampires, werewolves, fairies, shapeshifters and the like? Hey, just keep on truckin' until you hit New Orleans.
The fictional town of Neptune on Veronica Mars is scenic and gorgeous. But beware unless you want to get caught in the middle of a murder mystery.
The Vampire Diaries has a home base of Mystic Falls, Virginia (which is actually Atlanta, GA if you want to get technical). There are literally hot guys traipsing around the entire town, but the one major issue is that they all have fangs -- and a taste for blood.
Who doesn't want to live in Stars Hollow (home of the Gilmore Girls)? Between Luke's Diner, gorgeous homes and natural surroundings, you can't go wrong...unless of course you hate WASPs (and we're not talking about the kind that live in hives, sweetie).
Once Upon A Time takes place in Storybrooke, which is ideal if you want to pal around with all your favorite fairytale characters. I guess a major drawback is the fact that once you enter, you can't leave...which sort of puts a damper on that whole "happily-ever-after" schtick.