The Ultimate Party Guide To Art Basel Miami 2013

With Art Basel Miami kicking off this week, we’ve assembled a list of the hottest parties of the week including a Gerard Butler hosted dinner and the UNTITLED art fair kickoff that Lady Gaga is expected at.
We'll see you there.
Click through the gallery above which takes you through the best parties starting Monday, December 2 and ending Sunday, December 8.
VIP Preview of the UNTITLED Fair Benefitting the Elton Johns AIDS Foundation and the Marina Abramovic Institute
When: Monday, December 2
Where: At Ocean and 12th
The Details: Lady Gaga is rumored to be attending. Enough said.
Bennetton Celebrates Its Collaboration With Trey Speegle
When: Monday, December 2
Where: Benetton South Beach (668 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Italian fashion brand Bennetton is feting its collaboration with artist Trey Speegle, along with displaying the artist's work, at one of the first parties of the week.
Vanity Fair Hosts the Preview of Tracy Emin's "Angel Without You" Show
When: Tuesday, December 3
Where: Museum of Contempory Art Miami (770 NE 125th Street, Miami)
The Details: Tracy Emin's "Angel Withou You" show is getting tons of buzz. Preview it early here.
Swarovski Crystal Palace VIP Preview
When: Tuesday, December 3
Where: Design Miami (Meridian Avenue & 19th Street)
The Details: Get to see the Swarovski Crystal Palace, a collaboration with Brazilian architect and designer Guilherme Torres, before any one else.
Light Your Night Challenge
When: Tuesday, December 3
Where: Goldman Warehouse (404 NW 26th Street, Miami)
The Details: Heineken Light, the Tecne Collective, New Times, and the Miami Light Project are hosting a week of bashes at a warehouse that has been transformed into a maze of light installations starting with this VIP kickoff.
Porsche Design and Interview Magazine Unveil Thierry Noir's Twin Bag Collaboration
When: Tuesday, December 3
Where: Temple House (1415 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Thierry Noir was the first artist to paint the Berlin Wall, and now he is collaborating with Porsche. The party is being co-hosted by Interview magazine.
Premiere of "Suspension of Disbelief" Hosted by W Magazine and Vionnet
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: Perez Art Museum (1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami)
The Details: Stefano Tonchi and Goga Ashkenazi are hosting the premiere of this Tim Walker short film starring Kristen McMenamy and Ben Whishaw.
Opening of the Del Toro Pop-Up Shop
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: Del Toro Miami Beach (2000 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Hosted by Lapo Elkann, the party is also feting the launch of the Del Toro X Italia Independent line.
Roger Dubuis Dinner Hosted By Gerard Butler
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: W South Beach (2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Gerard Butler, the unveiling of the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Quatuor, and unlimited Dom Pérignon? Yes, this is going to be a good one.
DuJour's Art Basel Kickoff Party
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: Delano Beach Club (1685 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: DuJour magazine Jason Binn is kicking off Art Basel with a party co-hosted by Dee and Tommy Hilfiger and Tony Shafrazi. The event is honoring artist Marc Quinn, and Atlanta de Cadanet will be on the turntables.
Photo:
Amanda Schwab/Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
MoMA PS1 Pool Party
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: The Delano (1685 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Partying with MoMA poolside? What can beat that?
MCM and Harper's Bazaar Celebrate Beyond Snowdome: The MCM Collection By Craig Redman and Karl Maier
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: Soho Beach House (4385 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Handbags as art? You don't want to miss this one.
Surface Magazine Celebrates Its December Art Issue
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: The Moore Building (3841 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami)
The Details: Surface Magazine is celebrating the release of its December issue with a discussion between Kanye West and architect Jacques Herzog. The after-party will feature DJ Jus-Ske and there are rumors of a surprise performance...
The Hole's Annual Art Basel Fete
When: Wednesday, December 4
Where: The Shore Club (1901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: New York City-based gallery The Hole's annual Basel blow out is always a must-attend.
Photo:
Kristy Leibowitz/Kristy Leibowitz
An Evening With Brian Dailey Celebrating "America in Color"
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: The Gale Hotel (1690 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: This party, hosted by The Committee, is celebrating Dailey's just released book "America in Color" which chronicles his journey across the U.S.
Andre Saraiva and Jean Pigozzi's Dinner Celebrating Room 40
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: The Standard Spa (40 Island Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Andre Saraiva and Jean Pigozzi are hosting a pop up gallery, Room 40, at the Standard Spa. Get a massage during the day, and take in an exhibition at night. The dinner feting the space on December 5 will be strictly A-list.
Photo:
David X Prutting/David X Prutting/BFAnyc.com
Premiere of Daniel Arsham's "Future Relic 01"
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: The Webster (1220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Along with premiering his film, Arsham is unveling his limited edition object, "Mobile Phone."
Maison Martin Margiela and Atelier Swarovski Unveil "Crystalactite"
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: MMG (3930 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami)
The Details: Be the first to see the collaboration from Maison Martin Margiela and Atelier Swarovski.
The Mondrian South Beach, Paul Kasmin, and Paper Magazine's Friends With You Bash
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: The Mondrian South Beach (1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Lounge poolside, and take in the "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" installation.
Cassina x Louis Vuitton with Charlotte Perriand Unveil the Cassina LC4 Chaise-Longue
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: Cassina Showroom Miami (3800 NE Miami Court, Miami)
The Details: Cassina is unveiling its Charlotte Perriand exhibition and its Cassina LC4 chaise-longue (in homage to Charlotte Perriand) with a mid-week bash.
Ligne Roset and Bernardaud Celebrate Contemporary French Art
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: Ligne Roset (160 NE 40th Street, Miami)
The Details: This bash celebrates an exhibiton of works by Ronan & Erwan Bourollec, Inga Sempe, Nathan Young, Julian Schnabel, Danid Lynch, and many more.
NOWNESS, Art Production Fund, and Suzanne Geiss Celebrate the Release of "Dust"
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: The Mondrian South Beach (1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Expect an A-list affair celebrating the release of Adam Dugas and Casey Spooner's film "Dust."
Art.sy Dinner Celebrating the New John Baldessari Studios at the CalArts School of Art
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: CalArts has just named a new studio after artist John Baldessari, and Art.sy is helping the art world celebrate.
Dom Pérignon Celebrates Its Collaboration With Jeff Koons
When: Thursday, December 5
Where: Wall at W South Beach (2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Dom Pérignon's annual Basel party is always a huge draw, and this year's fete is no exception. Alex Dellal, Savros Niarchos, and Vito Schabel are hosting, and there will be music from Zoe Kravitz and DJ Ruckus.
Photo:
David X Prutting/BFAnyc.com
Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and StyleCaster Invite You To Celebrate Art Basel and Unveil "Miami's Most Stylish"
When: Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m.
Where: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour (9700 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour)
At this bash we will unveil our "Miami's Most Stylish," there will be music by DJ MOS and DJ Chrissie Miller, designer personal appearances from the likes of Mary Katrantzou, Rebecca Taylor, and the duo behind Badgley Mischka, and last, but not least, free flowing cocktails. We'll see you there.
Visionaire and Gap Host "Tees & Tea" Brunch
When: Friday, December 6
The Details: Visionaire and Gap have collaborated on a t-shirt collection created by artists like Yoko Ono, Inez & Vinoodh, and Craig McDean, and are kicking it off with a high tea.
Creative Time Brunch
When: Friday, December 6
Where: The Standard Spa (40 Island Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Creative Time, a nonprofit that commissions public art projects, is co-hosting a brunch with Krug Champagne.
Scope Fair and VH1 Bash
When: Friday, December 6
Where: 1000 Ocean Drive
The Details: Scope Fair is moving back to South Beach to a new pavilion on the beach, and is celebrating with a bash headlined by Tegan & Sara. DJ Cassidy will be on the turntables. Expect this one to go late.
StyleCaster and Nikki Beach Celebrate Art Basel and StyleCaster's 2013 "Most Stylish Miami"
When: Saturday, December 7, 10 p.m.
Where: Nikki Beach (1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach)
Expect music by DJ MOS and DJ Theory, live art by Gregory Siff, and tequila (a lot of it).
Lazy Sunday BBQ
When: Sunday, December 8
Where: The Standard Spa (40 Island Avenue, Miami Beach)
The Details: Consider this the must-attend Basel wrap-up party.