The Ultimate Party Guide To Art Basel Miami 2013

With Art Basel Miami kicking off this week, we’ve assembled a list of the hottest parties of the week including a Gerard Butler hosted dinner and the UNTITLED art fair kickoff that Lady Gaga is expected at.

Not to toot our own horn, but two of the best parties of the week will definitely be our parties—one we are hosting with Neiman Marcus to unveil “Miami’s Most Stylish” on Friday, December 7, and a poolside bash we are hosting with Nikki Beach the following night, Saturday, December 8. We’ll see you there.

Click through the gallery above which takes you through the best parties starting Monday, December 2 and ending Sunday, December 8.

MORE:

31 Things To Do Before December 31

Top 20 Holiday Decor Boards To Follow On Pinterest